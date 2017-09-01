Stage Door: The Suitcase Under The Bed, Summer Shorts

Sometimes, literary mistakes can be redeemed.

Teresa Deevy, an acclaimed Irish playwright in the mid-1930s, was suddenly dropped by the Abbey Theater. Though she went on to write successful radio plays for the BBC and Radio Eireann, her name was lost to literary history.

Thanks to the Mint Theater, this wonderful playwright has been rediscovered. It beautifully staged Deevey’s Katie Roche in February 2013 and now has produced four memorable one acts that comprise The Suitcase Under The Bed, off-Broadway at the Beckett Theater.

All are indelibly affecting.

A stellar cast — Ellen Adair, Gina Costigan, Cynthia Mace, Aidan Redmond, A.J. Shively and a particularly moving Sarah Nichole Deaver — has done the author proud. (So has Vicki R. Davis’ set design.) What separates Deevy from her contemporaries, such as Sean O’Casey or J.M. Synge, is her focus on the plight of women. She is attuned to their specific social concerns and limited options. Gentle, often clever dialogue underscores the expected mores and class distinctions.

More telling, Deevey is adept at capturing the heartache, brutality, longing and stifling norms of the era. Her dialogue is pitch-perfect. That’s all the more remarkable, since she lost her hearing in her late teens. Deevy has sympathy for those disenfranchised by gender, and she understands the limitations of mind and spirit. Her plays are character, not plot-driven. It’s via her well-drawn characters that key themes emerge.

In four singular pieces — Strange Birth, In the Cellar of My Friend, Holiday House and The King of Spain’s Daughter — Deevy’s country folk wrestle with societal demands and restrictions. The first two, Strange Birth, set in a rooming house, and In The Cellar Of My Friend, are especially touching and surprising. Romance isn’t easy, and emotional vulnerability is rendered in an artful way.

Both humorous and heartbreaking, the four plays are even more noteworthy because they were discovered by accident.

Director Jonathan Bank visited Deevy’s family home in Waterford, Ireland, and found two suitcases filled with typescripts. A neglected genius emerged. He is to be lauded for his efforts to bring Teresa Deevy to a 21st-century audience, as well as his deft work at the Beckett.

The title is apt; her works were meant to travel and now the treasures hidden away for decades can be appreciated anew.

One acts are also the subject of Summer Shorts at 59E59 Theaters, a wonderful, annual series. Two separate series, A and B, offer three plays running in rotation.

Last year’s standout playwright, Richard Alfredo (The Dark Clothes At Night), was missed in this year's lineup. Wedding Bash by Lindsey Kraft and Andrew Leeds, part of Series B, is one of 2017’s highlights.

A hilarious look at what people think, but never say, Wedding Blues addresses the craziness surrounding a wedding. A couple believes they had the most amazing wedding ever. But their visiting friends disagree. One is angry they tried to save money by having it in Sonoma rather than L.A, another gripes about the DJ versus a band.

Wedding Bash notes how people gauge friendship by a gift’s worth with comic flare. Georgia Ximenes Lifsher neatly communicates her discomfort physically, Rachel Napoleon is solid and Andy Powers pulls off funny and sardonic. They nail the post-wedding critique with spot-on humor.