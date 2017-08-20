Stage Door: Van Gogh’s Ear

Vincent van Gogh will forever captivate us.

He has inspired films, TV movies, Broadway plays and operas — but Van Gogh’s Ear is a singular presentation. It is a theatrical concert that uses music to capture his life and work — and the result is stunning.

Now off-Broadway at the Signature Center, Van Gogh’s Ear, a production of the Ensemble for the Romantic Century, is a musical interpretation of the painter’s art and anguish. Six excellent onstage musicians play the soulful, melodic and, on occasion, melancholic music of Debussy, Faure, Chausson and Franck to underscore the final years of van Gogh’s misery, while celebrating the remarkable vibrancy of his paintings.

Van Gogh’s Ear doubles as an innovative and hypnotic exploration of the color of sound and the sound of color, smoothly directed by Donald T. Saunders. (Apparently, van Gogh had synesthesia --- he heard music as colors.)

Two opera notables, a compelling Chad Johnson as his beloved brother Theo, and a moving Renee Tatum as van Gogh’s sister-in law and Gabrielle Berlatier, the prostitute presented van Gogh’s severed ear, augment the experience.

The show tracks the last two years of the painter’s life, 1888-1890. His isolation in Arles, self-mutilation and time in a Saint-Rémy asylum are captured with simplicity. “I put my heart and soul into my work and have lost my mind in the process,” he writes Theo, an art dealer.

But it is Vincent’s endless agony for connection that tears at his being: “A man may have a great fire in his soul, and yet have no one ever come to warm himself at it.” His failure to reach anyone, save Theo, proves heartbreaking.

Scholars have long debated the cause of van Gogh’s hallucinations and madness, but devoted Theo never doubted his talent. Such was their symbiotic connection that Theo died six months after Vincent’s death.

Though he could not sell his brother’s work in his lifetime, Theo scrupulously kept all his correspondence. (By contrast, Vincent did not save his brother’s letters.)

To sharpen his isolation, the sole speaking part belongs to Vincent. Carter Hudson plays the tortured artist with depth and sensitivity, a lone figure whose desperation is matched only by his passion for painting.

David Bengali's projections, details of van Gogh's own paintings, and Beverly Emmons’ lighting, illustrate his greatness. Three huge vertical screens, with colorful images reflected on the floor, showcase the extraordinary beauty and originality of his work.