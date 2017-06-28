Stall of Senate Health Care Bill Built on Unified Democratic Opposition

As the Senate bill to slash health care coverage stalled amidst disagreement among Republican Senators, we have almost taken for granted the fact that NO Democratic Senator is even tentatively offering support or even the possibility of support.

Yet it is the fact that there are no Democratic votes to fish for that has required Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold nearly every Republican vote to hope for passage of the bill—which has created the internal GOP dilemma of finding a bill that will satisfy both Rand Paul and Susan Collins.

This is the first time in modern history where a Republican President has not been able to use Democratic votes to build safe majorities for their policies.

Back when Ronald Reagan was pushing his own version of devastating cuts to social spending, including severe cutbacks in Medicaid, his key budget bill was approved by a vote of 80 to 14 in the Senate- meaning just 14 Democrats held out. Senator Edward M. Kennedy was a relatively lonely voice then: ''I cannot support a budget that relentlessly cuts programs for those most in need and that ignores the plight of our cities and rural areas.''

When George W Bush approved his massive tax cuts in 2001, 28 Democrats in the House and 12 Democrats in the Senate supported those Bush tax cuts Given that two Republicans voted against the bill, in a closely divided Senate, the Democratic votes were the margin of victory for passage of the bill.

What has changed since 2001 is a militancy in the grassroots of the Democratic Party and a corresponding change in leadership in Congress. Starting with the “Netroots” and other allied groups pushing for “better Democrats’ in the wake of the Iraq War and with #Resistance groups of all kinds today demanding loyalty of elected Democrats, we see a sea change in behavior by Democrats in Congress.

The election in the mid-2000s of Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid as Democratic leaders, both far tougher partisans than their immediate predecessors, reflected that demand from the Democratic grassroots for tougher opposition to Republican policy. Whether Chuck Schumer by nature would be as tough a partisan as Reid is an open question, but demands from the grassroots have pushed him to step up – as he led the filibuster against the Gorsuch Supreme Court nomination and has held a unanimous caucus in opposition to the GOP health bill.

There is obviously still a wide ideological spectrum among different Democratic electeds, but it is worth marking the passing of the era when Republicans could always count on a core of Democrats to give them the majorities they needed to easily dominate policy. Despite the nominal Democratic majority in the House back in 1981, Reagan could count on larger governing majorities with defecting Democrats than Trump and Ryan can today, since the latter can count on essentially zero Democratic votes.

So for close to the first time in American history, the United States has two parties that are polarized almost uniformly in disagreement across a large swathe of major issues and governing philosophy.

The debate on the “health care bill” – one of the grossest attempts in our history to transfer wealth directly from the poorest and most vulnerable to the wealthy – has laid out that polarization in the starkest terms.