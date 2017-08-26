Stance Socks is adding Unique Flavor to MLB 'Players Weekend'

Major League Baseball is currently in the middle of Players Weekend (Aug 25-27). This weekend is a new joint initiative between MLB and the MLBPA that allows the Players to show their individual personalities and appeal to young fans by sporting custom uniforms and adding additional swag such as, nicknames on the back of their jerseys, uniquely colored and designed spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, catcher’s masks and bats.

During Players Weekend, the Players will also be wearing specially-designed caps by New Era, as well as t-shirts highlighting a charity or cause of their choice during pre-game workouts and post-game interviews.

Players will also be able to write the name of a person or organization instrumental to their development on a specialized patch that will appear on the right sleeve of the non-traditional Players Weekend uniforms, which feature alternate designs inspired by youth league uniforms.

Stance X MLB Players Weekend Collab

When it comes to socks, the teams will be wearing new designs from their official “on-field” partner Stance. Stance is the hottest sock company in culture right now, their combination of style and science appeals to all demographics, sports fans and sneakerheads alike. The San Clemente, CA company has turned the sock industry upside-down since it formation in 2010 and has had and official partnership with MLB dating back to last year’s Homerun Derby.

“Stance is very excited about MLB Players Weekend. We're excited because the Weekend gives us yet another chance to collaborate with MLB and all 30 teams on a creative and fun project. More than that, we're excited because we can't wait for the players to show off their personalities,” said Tzvi Twersky of Stance.

Game-worn, Players Weekend jerseys will be auctioned at MLB.com/Auctions with 100% of net proceeds donated to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, a joint effort established in July 2015 by MLB and the MLBPA with an initial commitment of $30 million focused on improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and Canada.

One thing is for certain, The Players are already loving the freedom to shine with their individual style. Instagram and Twitter have been lighting the last 24 hours with photos of their Players Weekend swag. Here are some of the photos.

What do you guys think about this #PlayersWeekend and us getting to go a little crazy with our gear? @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/bbIPOGl7Lz — Justin Turner (@redturn2) August 25, 2017