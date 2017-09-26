STAND AT HALF-MAST (MY 1ST AMENDMENT TRAMPLED BY RNC & DONALDJTRUMP.COM)

I was sent an email by Donald Trump's campaign manager, the RNC. They wanted to know if I stood with the president and I told them no and added my free speech right to an opinion and was blocked. I guess it wasn't the right answer? I thought it said opinion.

screen capture donaldjtrump.com

Here is what I wrote that was so disturbing that this two-time Iraq veteran was asked his opinion only to have his first amendment right not to mention valor shoved in my face. Feel familiar... everyone else in the country? Including Trump voters?

"As one of the disabled HEROES Trump is invoking; I stand with the flag and country, but I kneel to protest systemic racism.

I kneel to protest an unaccountable (PTSD-having&hiding) police execution squad.

I kneel to protest the president's empowerment of KKK, white supremacy (which led and will lead to more violence within churches), his invocation of a God he doesn't believe in to justify all of this violence and most of all lack of appreciation for the veterans he "uses" for "fake news" because most who served that I know, know he's using us and dropping us. All the money he appropriated will never open one new facility, hire one new doctor, they say it was for studies on what to do, which means VA people that torture us physically or mentally by going homeless and dying of exposure while waiting for disability money they earned being the heroes the RNC and and, you, Mr. President are "honoring". Honor us with some attention.

Stop watching football and get back to work.

I kneel (stand at half mast) to honor the heroes of civil rights fighting today to protect us from our police and jail systems so corrupt, you are a gang member after you go to jail for petty theft.

I kneel to protest you RNC for tarnishing the reputation of "our flag, our country, and our heroes" by putting them in the same sentence with this NOT Republican supporting/encouraging his racism, police brutality and corporation.

Free for all, not just one people.

Not just one religion.