Stand for the Anthem or else….

The unfolding of modern American history will surely go down in the books, assuming that history will be shared accurately in the future. We are witnessing a time when the President of the U.S., Donald J. Trump, has completely pissed all over the American Constitution, particularly the 1st Amendment.

I am not a fan of politics or the system we live in, which are nothing more than legalized organized crime—like the Mafia, but worse.

I do not believe the world has been guided or led by worthy individuals. In fact I believe it to be quite the opposite, where we have blindly and willingly granted our trust to deceptive governments and corporations. These are the power and money hungry global Elite who lead the high power structure in the political, banking and even religious institutions. It is sad that as an innately humane society we are led by those who don’t allow us to exercise our rights. When we fight for the right thing, like protesting for equality or ending senseless wars, we are told we are unpatriotic, and in some instances labelled as dangerous criminals… say what?!

The recent events surrounding the NFL (National Football League) players kneeling down when the American anthem was performed have sparked a lot of buzz. Part of the hype around it is certainly a distraction, as many important world issues that should be getting coverage seem to be off-topic for the the bought off mainstream media. But still, the peaceful protests by NFL players, started by Colin Kaepernick over a year ago and the resulting criticism by Trump and now corporate sponsors, are bringing to light a way darker issue: the complete disrespect of the American Constitution.

This piece is not to repeat what others have shared. My outrage is profound yet what worries me the most is that we are in fact achieving exactly what the agenda calls for: further division, conflict, racism and violence.

When the Neo Nazis marched down Charlottesville with their flags in August, there was violence and a death. US President Trump had the audacity to defend those perpetrators of violence, saying that “there are good people amongst the Nazis” (to paraphrase). He should have known those comments were inflammatory and that they would spark outrage which would fuel the sense of entitlement by those who subscribe to the principles represented by the Nazi and Confederate flags. In addition President Trump’s continued insensitive remarks against anyone who doesn't fit in the pre-packaged description of what is ‘American’ has isolated and marginalised many groups of the diverse country.

Now you have professional athletes who have decided to use their platform, available to be seen by millions, to question the status quo in a peaceful way. And that tinted buffoon has the nerve to say it is anti-American! This again, is an inflammatory provocation to make things worse. In truth, the President is demonstrating a lack of morals and ethics, and possibly even a heart, the latter which might explain why it appears very easy for him to be such an asshole.

Considering that America was actually built via colonialism and the destruction of indigenous tribes, we should reconsider what it means to be ‘American,’ in the most native sense. This requires us learning about history, and discerning through the heavily propagandised information available to the masses.

The people who are debating back and forth about whether NFL players— or anyone for that matter— have the right to protest, should remember that everyone has the freedom to PEACEFULLY express themselves without retaliation. Between the white supremacist rallies and the NFL players’ protest, its the latter that appears to be being sanctioned for it. This should make us all stop and think: do we have the right and freedom to protest and speak up at all?

Think back to last year with Standing Rock. Protestors of the Keystone pipeline were peacefully defending the site and got attacked. It took months for President Obama to finally say there was a treaty in place and that the site would be preserved. This came after innocent protesters were hit, injured and arrested by government authorities and agencies. Where was the 1st Amendment then? To add insult to injury, this year President Trump has repealed Obama’s promises to not build the pipeline on the protected site, giving protestors a middle finger in the process.

With all the focus placed on the respect required of the America's anthem and flag, the irony is that President Trump and his backers have disrespected the country’s constitution, which I’d beg to argue is more important than songs and flags. I mean this in the best way possible: when you look back at your rights, the flag and anthem of a country don’t grant you rights; it’s the country’s constitution that does. That same constitution is being destroyed by an environment of infighting behaviour instead of a unified American voice to defend the right of free speech.

The freedom of the Nation truly stands in our hands. Let's stand together united. In the end we are all one human race that embraces the values of family, community, truth and justice.