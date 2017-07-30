Stand on your own two feet

You’re going to go through tough times, that’s life. But I say, Nothing happens to you, it happens to you.’ See the positive in negative events. You may not be perfect, but God is not basing your value on your performance. He’s looking at your heart. He is looking at the fact that you’re trying. Every day we have plenty of opportunities to get angry, stressed or offended. But what you’re doing when you indulge these negative emotions is giving something outside yourself power over your happiness. You can choose to not let little things upset you.– Joel Osteen

We have all experienced our subconscious minds in our sleep, dreams, and through our unconscious thoughts and emotions. I have been on the both sides of the game of life. I believe that I qualify to talk about the business of winning and losing in life. These are relative terms and one who looks like a loser to me might be a winner for you. It all depends upon where you currently stand in life and what your ambitions are. Again, it might also depend upon what area are you talking about to a person might be a winner in one area but loser in another. A winner is always part of the answer. A loser is always part of the problem.

The point I am trying to make here is the attitude we must have in life. I am talking about a new way of living a life which is really how our Creator wanted us to be. We were created in the image of our Creator each with a particular purpose and each one with their share of all the blessings life has to offer. There is an abundance of everything we need if only we have the guts to dream big and just go get it. That’s where the winners and losers are identified. It is the winner that has guts to make something happen while losers just fall to the way-side.

It’s easy to be nothing and to get by. It’s easy to be a problem than a solution. It’s never easy to reach out to what you can be and what you should be. So, why talk about all these winning and losing business? I’d ask you, why not? Why not live a better life? Why not set an example for other people to follow? Life is all about change and winning is all about making changes. So, if we are not growing inside, we are not winning outside. Losing doesn’t take any effort. We shall automatically be losers if we do not do anything. The rest of the world will be far ahead of us if we let the opportunity pass by us. According to Einstein, Insanity is doing the same thing again and again but expecting different results. We must change some aspects of our lives if we are unhappy with the circumstances or people we are attracting to ourselves. If we want something we never had, we must become something that we never were.

Personally, I had to work hard on myself before the attitude of victory cemented on my subconscious. I had to re-program myself of the truths of my own being and how the Creator of the whole universe wanted me to live. I have learnt from successful people, sacred scriptures of different religions and my own experience with the divinity that Creator has endowed me with talents and Abilities that are unlimited. I have discovered that we are meant to live a great life and reach out to as many God’s creatures as possible. I have found that where we go, the divinity goes with us and anything we want to accomplish, we can for the divine power is always with us if we only care to seek its help rather than trying to do everything on our own.