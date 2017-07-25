Stand up Goddammit

We're watching in real-time as the President of the United States uses his bully pulpit to interfere with federal investigations, personally enrich himself, and lie to the American public. That's not fake news, that's not an alternative fact, that is the god's honest truth.

What's even worse than the utter lack of respect or decency displayed by the President is the complete failure of the Republican Party to speak up or do anything about it. I've never believed that Donald Trump was a Republican, but he certainly ran as one. He certainly campaigned as one. He certainly called himself one as he crisscrossed the country stoking cultural fears and peddling in fear-mongering. Back then, Republicans called it "Donald being Donald." They told Americans that he had no chance of winning and that we should just write him off.

Well, unfortunately, many Americans did write him off. They didn't take him serious enough, and on November 8th, 2016 he became our President. Then, Republicans told us that the President would pivot and act more Presidential. Instead, he's been anything but. Donald Trump, his fired U.S. Attorneys and FBI Directors investigating him. He has personally attacked his own AG and mocked half of Congress, and what have Republicans done? NOTHING.

The Republicans have proven themselves to be a transactional party who prioritized winning over all else. Republicans have proven that their words are empty and their backbones made of jello. This is a disgrace of historical proportion, and I don't care what Fox News or any other right-wing network tells you, this isn't normal. This isn't Presidential. This isn't American.

I know Republicans who I disagree with on policy but respect personally. That used to be how politics worked. You debated ideas, not personalities. At some point, things changed. Both parties shoulder responsibility for the shift in political culture, but none more so than the current crop of Republicans. None more so than the politicians and pundits who chose to ignore the Access Hollywood tape, chose to ignore the mocking of the disabled, chose to ignore the comments about John McCain and the hundreds of other disgusting comments that have flowed from Donald Trump's mouth over the last two years because political expediency was the easier path.

Our Democracy isn't guaranteed. It's a political experiment that is fragile and requires the participants to follow basic norms. It requires some semblance of honesty and respect. It requires our attention and participation. It requires members of both parties to put country first. Standing by silently while the President breaks every political and social norm is acquiescence. History will remember who said nothing.

Allowing a used car salesman who crushes on authoritarian leaders to hijack our country is the antithesis of everything we supposedly stand for. It is an embarrassment to the brave men and women who fought against corrupt leaders and complicit governments. It is a slap in the face to Americans who just want to figure out how they will afford to send their kids to college and keep a roof over their heads every day.

We are better than this. We can not allow this. We must all stand up. Who cares if the President tries to primary you in 2018. Is being a member of Congress more important than fighting for America and the values we stand for? No, stand up. Who cares what some hack like Sean Hannity says about you on his late-night echo chamber masquerading as a news show. Do you care more about being popular than being right? No, stand up. Are you scared of being on the receiving end of the President's daily Twitter tantrums? No, so goddammit, stand up.

If all Republicans want to do is beat Democrats, then you have succeeded. Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. There's no denying the fact that Democrats lost in the last election. My question is, what will Republicans do with their victory? It is not too late to stand up to this mockery of a man and demand nothing short of honor and decency.