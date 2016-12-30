"Star," Lee Daniels, and the Shameless Whitewashing of "Paris is Burning."

Miramax Films Despite its cannibalization by white gay culture, Paris is Burning is a film whose primary interest is the poor, trans, queer people of color whose experiences white gayness has appropriated, and whose suffering and struggles continue to go unrecognized.

On Wednesday, while speaking to The New York Times about his latest project Star, filmmaker Lee Daniels shared some troubling thoughts on the #OscarsSoWhite campaign that has protested the Academy Awards’ tendency to reward primarily white artists and professionals within the industry. Daniels said: “Oscars so white! So what? Do your work. Let your legacy speak and stop complaining, man,” he said. “Are we really in this for the awards?” Daniels went on to describe the activists behind the hashtag as “whiny,” “incomprehensible and reprehensible,” before claiming that his dismissal was out of a refusal to seek approval from white America.

The whole interview is something of a clusterfuck, especially when Lee begins to explain why he chose to make the lead of Star—which has been sold on its engagement with trans issues and the Black Lives Matter movement—a white woman (“I wanted to show a white girl that had some swag…as part of the healing process” is an eye-roller to end all eye-rollers). Reading it, however, I found myself thinking not of Star or #OscarsSoWhite, but of Paris is Burning, the landmark 1990 documentary that shed light on the ball culture of New York City, and the queer, trans, African and Latino-American men and women who primarily composed it. You see, Daniels has, for some time, expressed interested in “remaking” Paris is Burning. In 2015 Out magazine reported that the filmmaker had scripted a television musical version of the picture for Showtime, but that it was “too much for the children.”

Now, perhaps that was the end of it. We can only hope. If anything, this latest New York Times interview should be confirmation that Daniels is the absolute wrong person to try to do anything with Paris is Burning. Frankly, no one should be doing anything with Paris is Burning, but certainly not Lee Daniels. Sixteen years after its release, the documentary remains one of the most urgent, moving, and authentic depictions of queer life, and—as “gay culture” continues to become synonymous with “white gay culture”—Jennie Livingston’s film stands out as one of the few documents of American gayness that makes room for and celebrates people of color and trans individuals in queer spaces.

Since I began this piece by coming at Lee Daniels, it’s only fair to begin with my trepidation regarding the filmmaker’s interest in Paris. Frankly, throughout his career, Daniels has produced work that feels routinely exploitative and capitalist, taking experiences to which he is privy; and commodifying and mocking them in service of “melodrama.” The New York Times piece has a slightly more generous way of explaining this, stating: “It’s exactly that blend of finger-on-the-pulse social consciousness and histrionic soap opera that has driven Mr. Daniels’s triumphs in film…and television.” Personally, I prefer a different perspective, provided by Myles E . Johnson in his piece for Philadelphia Print Networks entitled “To Serve Celebrity: Lee Daniels and a Possible ‘Paris is Burning’ Remake.”

As Johnson explains, Daniels specializes in a sort of profitable trauma tourism (his essay makes note of the divisive third season of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black as an outside reference). Daniels’ most famous film, 2009’s Precious, is a cutting example of this. Based on Sapphire’s novel Push, the film amounts to little more than misery porn, depicting black experiences of abuse and poverty, and serving them in a capsule that can be digested by white audiences looking to flex their compassion. The characters in Precious do little more than act as sites of trauma at which white audiences can weep and marvel, before leaving the short-lived intensity of the film behind to go on with their lives.

Daniels’ Empire, though far more “light-hearted” than either Precious or Jenji Kohan’s Orange is the New Black, serves a similar purpose. Once more it packages black culture and experience in a way that seems appealing and digestible to white audiences. When it chooses to address serious issues like homophobia or police brutality, it does so in small bursts, ensuring that the audience will be able to catch a breath after the show suggests that its characters might not.

Empire is able to get by primarily by claiming to be something of a soap-opera, which—for many, means that its obligations are lesser than those of another show about black life in America that bills itself on more dramatic terms. Still, Empire loves to flirt with the sort of social relevance that might get it attention and conversation, but never forces it to examine its own role in perpetuating stereotypes of harmful ideas.

For a fan of Paris is Burning, however, Daniels’ Star might be the most troubling piece of the filmmaker’s output. Premiering in mid-December on Fox, the show tells the story of three singers navigating the music scene in Atlanta, and the people with whom they interact. It’s that final piece that’s essential, because—much like Empire—Star seems poised to try to dip its fingers into the subject matter of social justice, without ever giving the voices for whom that subject matter is most relevant center stage. As previously mentioned (and addressed by Johnson in his own piece), one of Star’s primary “concerns” will be the lives of trans women of color, and while the show deserves acknowledgment for having the basic decency to actually cast a transwoman in actress Amiyah Scott, it’s dubious whether the series will be willing to separate from its white lead long enough to make her character’s story anything more than window dressing in Daniels’ shows’ continued mission to accrue social relevance like lived experiences were prizes from a cereal box.

In terms of Paris is Burning, the idea of people of color and trans men and women being sidelined for a “marketable” white lead is as heinous as it gets, especially considering how the ball culture that the film documents has already being widely white-and-cis-washed in mainstream gay spaces. If you were to speak to the average person about drag (the most recognizable descendant of ball culture), you would most likely hear nary a mention of its roots among poor and trans men and women of color. You might even be able to talk about Paris is Burning with certain sectors of the mainstream gay community without hearing these essential aspects of the film mentioned.

In many ways Paris is Burning has been reduced in the same way Daniels’ films do to social issues: turned into a collection of moments devoid of real potent context; chopped up into gifs or quotes that can be tossed back and forth as references to a whole whose spirit is being composted and bleached away. Paris is Burning has slowly been co-opted by the exact type of gayness it is a necessary antidote too: a white, economically-comfortable, cisgendered gayness that’s all too happy to harvest the fruit from trees planted by trans individuals and people of color and poor, positive queer men and women whose names and lives and deaths threaten to survive only if they prove valuable as references or the punctuation to some joke about how “reading is essential.”

In Daniels’ hands, Paris is Burning would most likely resemble Roland Emmerich’s abysmal 2015 picture Stonewall. In his film, Emmerich depicted a vision of the Stonewall riots built around some hot white guy from the Midwest, whose awakening in the Big Apple just so happened to include one of the pivotal moments in American gay history. Unfortunately for Emmerich’s fantasy, the Stonewall riots were primarily the doing of trans men and women, drag queens, and queer people of color, groups the director deemed far less marketable than some generic white twink. In whitewashing this moment in queer history, Emmerich continued the project of erasing large groups of queer people from their own experiences and remaking American queerness in the sanitized white image that the mainstream has used to try to appeal less threatening to a culture that widely despises their fundamental identity. Emmerich’s Stonewall was, then, the exact opposite of the historical moment it sought to depict: rather than rejecting the strictures of decency that led to the riots that night, the picture seeks them out and kowtows to them. It courts them in service of profit, the ultimate badge of acceptance in American culture.

A Paris is Burning that plays by Star’s rules (or by those of any other Daniels project, really) would be doing much the same: cannibalzing the experiences of poor trans and queer people of color, while striking them from their own stories when it serves the bottom line. Most of the individuals in Livingston’s documentary are dead, and most of them died as many poor trans and queer people of color did and do in America. It’s unlikely that Daniels could honor that senselessness if he tried, especially as he were contributing to the forces that memorialize the tragedy of men like Matthew Shepard, while shedding nary a tear for people like Venus Xtravaganza, whose body was found by a stranger four days after she was strangled to death with a belt in the Duchess Hotel.

After the Pulse shooting in Orlando, LGBTQ activists rightfully attacked politicians who refused to acknowledge the sexuality of the victims as they memorialized the dead. Still, even many of these activists did little to remind Americans that the majority of those slain were not the white gay men who now compose the archetype of what it means to be gay in America. No, the majority of those slain at Pulse were people of color. Many of them were trans and gender-nonconforming. The club was hosting a Latinx night. Still, there was an overwhelming urge to focus on the outpourings of grief (many real and legitimate) from white gay men, at the expense of other sectors of the community. Once again, white gay men had center stage.

The same forces that pushed queer and trans people of color out of their own narrative in the Pulse shooting are responsible for the increased whitewashing of Paris is Burning, and threaten to rob the original’s subjects of their own story if the film is somehow remade, especially by the likes of Lee Daniels. In many ways, a musical from the creator of Empire seems like more of a sick joke than a legitimate attempt to preserve and promote the legacy of Livingston’s film and its subjects. It’s unlikely there’s a scenario where the film’s core authenticity is more compromised than it would be there.

Paris is Burning and the people who occupy it are the victims of some of the worst appropriation in American queer culture—robbed of the most fashionable tokens of their experiences while their suffering and struggles go unmemorialized. In the wake of this past year, where toxic white gayness thrust itself to the fore, any “remake” of Livingston’s documentary that isn’t one hundred percent dedicated to centering the narratives of the poor trans and queer people of color about whom Paris is Burning is and always has been about is worse than folly. It’s exploitation.

Granted, I hear Lee Daniels is quite good at that.