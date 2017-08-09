2-Year-Old Adorably Mangles ‘The Star-Spangled Banner'

It’s the national anthem as you’ve never heard it before: By a 2-year-old who makes up in passion what she lacks in pronunciation.

Chelsea Dellaca of Des Moines, Iowa, recently filmed her daughter, Maddy, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” on her toy microphone. The toddler does a pretty good job of staying in tune, although she takes some liberties with the lyrics.

Maddy nails the “Oh say can you see” part, but follows it up with “by a doooot tur weee yight,” which, as far as we can tell, didn’t appear in any of Francis Scott Key’s writings.

Still, she gets points for patriotism, and for showmanship.

Maddy manages to finish the song despite nearly toppling from her step stool stage.

“Maddy started singing the national anthem in her brother’s room using his step stool as her stage, and I just had to take a video,” Chelsea told Caters News.

Seems Maddy is quite familiar with the song because of her father.

“She learned the national anthem from her dad [Andy] practicing every day for a year before he auditioned to sing it at an Iowa Cubs game during the 2017 season,” Chelsea told Inside Edition.

The song obviously struck a chord with Maddy and her older brother, Drew.

“She’s been literally singing every day,” Chelsea said. “A lot of times we’ll sing it in the car. If we’re running somewhere, she’ll just randomly start singing it. She’s just singing it for fun.”

Maddy is such a natural performer that her mom predicts a future in theater.