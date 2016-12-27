'Star Wars' Actors Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher After Her Death

Terry O'Neill via Getty Images

The world lost an icon on Tuesday when news broke that actress Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60. She had been hospitalized last week after suffering a heart attack. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed her mother’s death, saying in part, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

That statement couldn’t be more true. Fisher was known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise, and will always be remembered for her charisma, humor and beauty.

Fisher’s “Star Wars” co-stars paid tribute to their beloved friend on social media, sharing their memories and heartfelt condolences.

Mark Hamill, who of course played Luke Skywalker in the franchise, tweeted “no words #devastated,” alongside a photo of himself and Fisher. He had been sending well wishes her way over the holiday weekend.

Fellow co-stars Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and David Prowse (Darth Vader) also posted their reactions to the sad news. Williams called Fisher “a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired,” while Mayhew said she was “the brightest light in every room she entered.”

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

"The Force Awakens” actors, including Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis, shared their condolences, as well.

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016

“Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her,” president of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement to Deadline. “She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.”

R.I.P., Princess.