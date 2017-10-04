Star Wars Battlefront 2 Beta Is Out

Ahead of EA releasing their highly anticipated game Star Wars Battlefront 2, the beta release event has started. And for those that have the Xbox One, PS4, or a PC, you get early access to it. From Thursday October 6th until Monday October 9th, anyone who pre-ordered Battlefront II by September 30 (or otherwise obtained a beta code) can begin playing. Everyone else receives access beginning on Friday, October 6, with the beta running until October 9.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases in full on November 17. I saw the trailer for this game during the EA press conference during E3 this year. This game is a remake of the 2005 version of the game. The developing company DICE is responsible for helping Lucasfilm for remaking this game into something beautiful that modern day gamers will look forward to. Now the way this game was made is something amazing. DICE invited 39 game changers to their headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden to help test out and also help develop the game. Those same 39 game changers then went to the EA E3 press conference to duke it out in a 20 vs 20 match in the online multiplayer mode, Assault On Theed. The 30 minutes of gameplay of it was incredible. And with this game getting released just before Black Friday this year, I think it will dominate all of the other games getting released that week.