These Incredible 3D Models Of Star Wars Land Are Our Only Hope

Here it is, a city in the clouds of Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California.

Ahead of this weekend’s D23 Expo, Disney has unveiled its most detailed look at Star Wars Land yet. On Thursday, the studio released photos and videos that showcases what Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek called “the most ambitious lands that we have ever built at Walt Disney Imagineering.”

In the clip below, you’ll see a 50-foot 3D model of what will eventually span 14 acres at both Disneyland and Disney World. It builds on the previously released concept art, panning across familiar rustic buildings and hallmarks like the Millennium Falcon. Patrons will get to steer Han Solo’s famed ship in a “customized” secret mission.

Disney also provided a look at one of the other signature rides, which channels the franchise’s newest trilogy by putting guests in the middle of an abandoned Rebel base as a battle between the First Order and the Resistance rages.

Opening in 2019, Star Wars Land is expected to introduce a restaurant modeled after Mos Eisley cantina and a section called Wild Space, where fans can interact with characters.

We’ll get more info about Star Wars Land during a D23 panel slated for Saturday. In the meantime, check out the images Disney released.

The @DisneyParks #StarWars-themed land model is OUT of this world and you have to see it at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/87hg206TSI — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 14, 2017