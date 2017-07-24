Video Shows 'Heroic' Starbucks Customer Taking Down Armed Robber With Metal Chair

Saint of a Bus Driver

City bus drivers may not always have the most compassion for those who aren’t watching where they’re walking, but then again, some will leave their vehicle to save a life. NYC bus driver Steve St. Bernard (who, naturally, has a license plate that reads “Saint”) was driving along when he noticed a seven-year-old autistic girl standing atop an air conditioning unit three stories high. The girl’s mother had stepped out of the room for a moment, but luckily, the 52-year-old father of four was there to catch her. “Please let me catch her. Please let me catch her is all I could say,” he told reporters after suffering a torn bicep tendon — something he says was a small price for saving a life. Citing his paternal instincts as responsible for his heroic deeds, St. Bernard told reporters: “A hero is a sandwich. I just saw a kid and that’s it.”