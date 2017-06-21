Starbucks announced that it plans to hire 2,500 refugees in its Europe locations by 2022. That’s about 8 percent of Starbucks’ current European workforce of about 30,000.

The company plans to work with non-governmental organizations across eight nations in Europe ― England, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands. With 370,000 refugees and migrants settling in Europe just last year, this is an important pledge.

This announcement is the second step Starbucks has taken since it vowed to hire 10,000 refuges globally in response to Donald Trump’s travel ban. Starbucks has also said it plans to hire 1,000 refugees in Canada within the next five years.

At the time of Starbucks’ initial announcement to hire 10,000 refugees, the company experienced backlash not only on social media, but it also felt a sting financially. Despite that threat, Starbucks continues with its plan.