StarMaker Leverages Technology to Give Talent an American Idol Front-of-Line Pass

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson are just three of the numerous American Idol competitors that struck gold in the music industry after getting their start on the talent show. Although thousands compete each year, it is only one who makes it to the top.

Now, American Idol returns to primetime television in 2018. Aspiring singers hope to follow in their footsteps and become the next winner of this long-running talent competition. The announcement means hopefuls are focused on the upcoming auditions to secure a spot in front of the judges. The auditions draw thousands of people -- many who have camped out for days.

Cutting the Audition Line

StarMaker, the leading mobile-first music talent platform, recently announced that it is offering a way to help certain American Idol prospects skip the hours of waiting in line and leave their tents at home. Partnering with American Idol, StarMaker is letting singers compete in an audition that takes places over the music video creation app. The result is a potential Front of the Line Pass to sing directly for the judges.

To enter the audition challenge, you must download the free StarMaker app and choose a song from the American Idol playlist. This app with the IDOL audition challenge is available on the iTunes App store and Google Play app store.

Once the Starmaker app is downloaded, aspiring singers can use their mobile device’s front-facing camera to create a music video of their performance. The app then analyzes the pitch and voice quality and then assigns a score to the performance.

Singers that enter this audition through the StarMaker app earn a place on a leaderboard. From here, those who view the videos can vote for their favorites. Also viewing these videos is the American Idol audition team who will select ten performers for a Front of the Line Pass.

A Harmonious Partnership

However, it's not just the talent that is thrilled. Both the television company behind American Idol, FremantleMedia North America, and the team at StarMaker are excited. They see a dramatic change in how singers can be discovered during the audition process.

StarMaker oversees the world’s largest music talent community with more than 45 million users worldwide. StarMaker’s free singing app helps these talented individuals to create studio-quality music videos that include voice and video effects. Other features allow users to duet with major pop artists and audition for opportunities on stage and in the studio. In late 2016, Everyone Happy Entertainment Ltd. acquired StarMaker. Yahui Zhou, CEO/Founder of Chinese mobile leader Beijing Kunlun Tech Ltd, led the acquisition and clearly has big plans for the platform. Under the new ownership, StarMaker can now access cutting-edge technology, development resources, and a global marketing reach.

StarMaker's innovative app gives American Idol a connection to millions of potential pop sensations. The music talent show can then quickly identify top talent that may have otherwise been lost in the crowd. In return, American Idol provides a powerful hook to music dreamers and fans alike, many of whom will likely download the app.

Warm Up Those Pipes!

The nationwide search for the next American Idol superstar launches on Thursday, August 17. On this date, the open call auditions begin in major cities across the country. The rules remain similar to previous auditions. This includes the fact that those auditioning must be at least 15 years of age. Other details about audition locations, eligibility, terms and conditions, and submission forms are available on the American Idol website at www.americanidol.com.