Stars celebrate Emmys 2017 with Ocean Spray Mocktails at Kari Feinstein Style Lounge

In celebration of the 2017 Primetime Emmys on Sunday, September 2017, Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge presented by Ocean Spray was buzzing on Thursday and Friday on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood with a gifting experience at the Andaz West Hollywood. Ocean Spray’s Tropical Citrus Paradise juice mocktails were a lifesaver for stars and industry VIPs escaping the heat.

Celebrity guests included 2017 Primetime Emmy Nominees Matt Walsh (“Veep”), Mo Collins (“F is for Family”), Eris Baker (“This Is Us”), Jill E Alexander (“Silicon Valley”), Curtiss Cook (“House of Cards”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), P.J Byrne (“Big Little Lies”) and Clifton Collins Jr (“Westworld”).

Wireimage Jamie Foxx’s gorgeous daughter Corinne Foxx was fresh off the NYFW runway at Kari Feinstein Style Lounge Presented by Ocean Spray.

Primetime Emmy Nominee Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) was also there, along with Rex Lee (“Suburgatory”), Ross Marquand (“The Walking Dead”), Keegan Michael Key (“Friends from College”), Corrine Foxx (“All-Star Weekend”), Alexandria Rousset (“Love Is…”), Trinitee Stokes (“K.C. Undercover”), Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”), Meg Donnelly (“American Housewife”), Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”), Sarah Jeffery (“Shades of Blue”), Genevive Buechneer (“UnREAL”), Peter Facinelli (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”), Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”), Matt Iseman (“Home and Family”), Ashley Blaine Featherson (”Dear White People”), Vincent Rodriguez III (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Chandler Kinney (“Lethal Weapon”), Larsa Pippen (“The Real Housewives of Miami”) and many more.

The Ocean Spray team greeted stars while knee-deep in cranberries. Ocean Spray has 700 cranberry and grapefruit growers in the United States, Canada and Chile, and one of their cranberry farmers couple was having a blast in the pool. Along with sipping on Ocean Spray refreshments, guests had fun getting into the cranberries pool in Ocean Spray waders, and received stylish cranberry-colored rain boots.

Samba Sol made it from Miami, despite Hurricane Irma and having no power at home. Everyone loved their earth-friendly flip flops that are made from recycled Brazilian rubber. Nominees walked away with a pair of their fun beach-style shoes ready for the sand.

Aladdin was gifting fashionable reusable water bottles that can keep your drink cold for 18 hours! To stay hydrated, everyone filled them up with a refreshing strawberry and fresh-fruit flavored water. Stars could choose between the ocean or a sunset design.

Wireimage Cheryl Hines (”Curb Your Enthusiasm”) picked up an Aladdin water bottle with the stylish ocean design.

Odd Molly’s women clothing shared their inspiring backstory about how their founder fell in love with a woman who had her own style as a skateboarder. Their Swedish retailer brand is about empowering women and reinforcing that being different is a great.

To improve your health and energy, many took The Pinner Test for food intolerance. It’s a simple in-home blood test that anyone can take to find out if you have any food intolerances.

Wireimage Keegan-Michael-Key (”Friends From College”) picked up a Pinner Test.

VIPs also enjoyed Moon Palace, eye brow touch ups by Kelley Baker Brows, RE;CODE upcycling brand from South Korea, Lavender and Canvas high quality, fashionable, and versatile bags by a Los Angeles mother-daughter team, Mane n Tail hair care products, Swanky Retreats magazine, and Belladaar dainty, handmade jewelry.

Without a doubt, Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge presented by Ocean Spray was one of the most popular celebrations of Emmys 2017. Many thanks to all the sponsors, and don’t forget to tune in Sunday LIVE for the 69th Primetime Emmys at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST on CBS with Host Stephen Colbert.