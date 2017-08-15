Stars of "Impractical Jokers" TV show to appear this week at The Borgata in Atlantic City

There will be laughing galore as the stars of truTV's Impractical Jokers will be at Borgata's Event Center on Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18, 2017. Murr, Joe and Sal-- aka The Tenderloins will be performing a unique blend of talent, comedy, and hi-jinx and will show never-before-seen videos at Borgata’s Event Center. The 6th season of Impractical Jokers can be found on truTV Thursdays at 10 pm. There are three shows this weekend and the material is suggested for patrons over 16. Visit www.theborgata.com for prices, to purchase tickets, more about the show and showtimes.