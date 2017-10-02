Stars Who Make a Difference: Isabelle

“My role is to be a singer who brings awareness to body shaming in the music industry. I don't want young girls to think that if they have curves, they can't be a singer or performer.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Isabelle. Isabelle is a curvy songstress that just released her body-positivity anthem, “Unlabeled” across all platforms. The video has garnered a lot of attention from the likes of Ashley Graham and Amber Rose, who has invited her to perform the song at the third annual Amber Rose Slut Walk in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 1st. Striving to be a body activist for female artists in the industry, Isabelle’s music and image go hand-in-hand as she celebrates her body and sings about what she feels. The Berklee graduate and Atlanta-native works with the non-profit organization “Musicians on Call”, where she visits hospitals and has the opportunity to sing for patients.

What is your "backstory”? How did decide that singing was the career path you wanted to take?

My backstory might sound a bit cliché, but I have been singing since I was seven years old. I started taking classical lessons at that age and then never stopped taking lessons. It has been my passion from the very beginning to sing, I don't remember anything else ever being more important than performing. It was why I woke up in the morning, even as a young girl.

What inspired you to write you single, “Unlabeled”? Did you pull from personal experiences?

"Unlabeled" is an extremely personal song, yes. I had just moved to LA when I wrote it and I was so tired of being labeled as the girl who could sing but who was fat. I needed to be able to express how I was feeling and the best way I knew how was to write a song about it. By me singing about being labeled, no one can hurt me. It is my protection and my response against negativity.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Can you tell us more about “The Ashley Graham Project”?

I have had the opportunity to be included in some AMAZING projects that I am really proud of. When I released "Unlabeled", I got a really positive response from so many women. You. are.glam gave me the opportunity to share my story and write a full essay explaining how I got to the point of my life where I wrote and labeled. Body image has always been a lifelong struggle for me so it was great to be able to share that with everyone. Also, I had the opportunity to be a part of an extremeIy special video by Michale Korte along with a couple of incredible artists (including Tracie Thoms) for a song called "Dear Mr. President" By Pink. I'm very lucky that I get to use my voice for awareness. I also got to spend the day with Ashley Graham, who I am a huge fan of, where we filmed a webseries focusing on a day in the life of Ashley Graham. It was amazing to be able to see her work and feel her confidence!

Can you tell us how you are using your role as a singer/celebrity to make a difference? Why did you decide to use your talent as a platform for body positivity?

My role is to be a singer who brings awareness to body shaming in the music industry. I don't want young girls to think that if they have curves, they can't be a singer or performer. At the end of the day, It's all about self-love and taking care of yourself. My body image has always been an issue for me, and I knew when we wrote "Unlabeled" that this was going to be the beginning of a mission for me. I want girls to look up to me and know it's ok if you have cellulite and backfat. It doesn't make you ugly and it doesn't make you not good enough. Can you share a story with us about how your song may have impacted another? The response from the song has been overwhelming. So many women have been emailing me their stories about how they battled with bulimia, obesity, bullying,etc and how "Unlabeled" has helped them so much to see that they are worthy and good enough. I don't mind putting myself out there if it is going to help others. There are women who I look up to who did the same for me.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

As far as singers go, I am so inspired by Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. The amount of inspiration they have given me throughout my entire life is priceless. When they perform and sing, they make it look so effortless when in fact what they do takes so much skill. I wouldn't do what I do today without them. Who do you aspire to be like one day? I have idols for sure and my number one Idol is Celine Dion. However, I want to create my own path. When it comes to wanting to be like anybody else, I only want to be me.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don't think so much into the future.

As a young girl, all I wanted to do was be a singer and have my career. I'm proud that I always knew my purpose, but I was so anxious about my success that even as a young girl, I felt like I missed the high school and teenage moments that I can't get back. Life isn't slowing down so try your best to enjoy every moment of where you are in the present.

2. Find the beat of your own drum and follow it.For girls especially, it's so easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing, wearing, buying, etc. Growing up, I never wanted to be like anyone else and I didn't care about what anyone else was doing cause I was in competition with myself. This is the only competition worth having.

3. Loving others will always be there, love yourself first.I didn't have many boyfriends and it was never my priority either. I have to say I'm proud of this. While most people were worried about dating, I was worried about finding gigs and writing new songs. Now I'm older, and I know who I am and what I want. However, I find a lot of people now stopping to figure out what makes their soul happy and what they have to offer the world. THIS is the priority. Don't wait!

4. Everyone doesn't know what's best for you all the time. Everyone is always going to tell you what you should be doing or how you should be doing something better. It took me a while to learn that I needed to trust my gut. I wasn't always going to be right but I was always learning and was self-sufficient.