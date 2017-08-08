Start Your Day in the Best Possible Way With These 10 Tips

What is the best early morning habit for success? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Joshua Otusanya, Accountant, Stand up Comedian, Former Division 1 Athlete, on Quora:

Drink Water On An Empty Stomach - I was a Division 1 soccer player in college and one of the things we were taught was to drink a glass of water first thing in the morning. Do it on an empty stomach immediately after you wake up. It is super simple and has a number of benefits such as flushing out toxins, speeding up your metabolism, and flushing out your bowels. Meditate - Set aside 10-20 minutes a day to meditate. Meditation helps you manage stress, stabilize your mood, increase the gray matter in your brain, and more. Dance - Turn on your favorite music and dance! Let loose and start feeling excited about the day. Let the music play as you go through your morning routine. This helps you start your day off on a happy note. Wim Hof Breathing Method - Fill your brain and blood with fresh oxygen. Doing this technique for just 10 minutes makes you feel more alert and alive. For more information on this, click here => Wim Hof Breathing Method Create A Task List - Put together a short and concise list of things you want to get done for the day. Doing so keeps you focused and gives you a clear sense of direction for the day. Go For A Run - As a former Division 1 soccer player in college, we started off most of our mornings by running, and it's incredibly good for you. Speed up your metabolism and develop self-discipline while taking in fresh oxygen. I also found that morning exercise is a fantastic way to wake yourself up in the morning. Free-Write - You will find this especially beneficial if you're an artist. Before going to sleep, set a pen and notebook by your bed. When you wake up the next morning, immediately start free-writing anything that comes to mind for three whole pages. Don't limit yourself. If you have nothing to say, write what you're currently wearing. The goal is to not stop writing. This "brain dump" exercise will leave you feeling incredibly refreshed in a unique way. Watch Motivational Videos - Who doesn't love getting pumped up in the morning to start off the day? Wake Up Earlier - Exercising this element of self-discipline helps set the tone for the rest of the day. Studies show that doing so increases productivity throughout the rest of the day. This may not apply to you if you are someone who is more productive late at night. Clean Up - You know the deal. Take a shower, brush your teeth, and dress for success.

Here is an additional video I made showing you what to do in the morning to have a successful day: