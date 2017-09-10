Starting from Scratch: The Unexpected Climb of Two Unlikely Matcha Connoisseurs

It all started at a volleyball practice in a small gym in Rochester, New York. An enthusiastic, squeaky-voiced 12 years old introduced himself to a 6’4’, 14-year-old giant. This squeaky voiced boy was named Steve O’Dell, says Robbie Page, the giant, as he chuckles to himself over this fateful old memory.

For the next several years of high school, the duo battled against each other on the volleyball court. Until Robbie Page, now 17 and 7 feet tall, left the east coast and became the first ever volleyball player from Rochester, New York to play for the nation’s top Division 1 program, UCLA.

Two years later, the squeaky voiced boy showed up in Westwood, California to get a tour of the UCLA campus. Steve stayed with Robbie for his official visit, and a month later, he committed, becoming the second Rochester volleyball player ever to attend UCLA.

The old friends battled together on the same side of the net for the first time under the lights in Pauley Pavilion. Two years later, the teammates split up. Robbie earned his degree in Psychobiology from UCLA, packed his bags, and moved to Italy to play professional volleyball. Steve finished up his time at UCLA.

After a year in Europe, Robbie returned to the states to play professional beach volleyball and moved temporarily back to Westwood. He slept on Steve’s couch for a couple of months before he packed his bags again and moved south to Long Beach. 6 months later, a fresh UCLA dropout showed up at Robbie’s doorstep.

The team was back together and quickly started brainstorming their next move. However, outside of their athletic careers, the partners had little to work off of. When asked about this period of unknowing, Steve remarked, “Rob and I knew we wanted to make a large impact, help a lot of people, and build something great. We didn’t know exactly what that would be though.”

So, they researched. After a few weeks, they found an ancient Japanese drink called Matcha green tea. Immediately, the duo fell in love. After years of struggling with unhealthy energy drinks at college and afterward, they realized matcha could be the cure. They noticed that Matcha was already in the United States, but it didn’t have a strong brand or story behind it. With opportunity knocking, the partners contacted manufacturers in Japan to bring this amazing Japanese tradition to the United States in full force.

Robbie and Steve launched Tenzo Tea on July 1, 2016. They had no idea what they were doing but were confident in their ability to learn and grow. At the start of Tenzo, they had no programming skills, minimal design experience, zero business knowledge, and optimistically, a low chance of success.

The launch flopped, and the struggle became real. Not having the skills to grow quickly, Robbie and Steve needed to do what all great founders do, put their heads down and get to work.

They rose with the sun every morning for months to start the working at 5:30 AM. Robbie learned the adobe suite, brand building, and marketing, while Steve learned web development, operations, and finance. With zero prior knowledge, learning how to program and design was challenging. But they were relentless, spending hundreds of hours per week learning and building.

Suddenly, a customer trickled in. Steve peppered them with questions and Tenzo Tea made a few quick iterations. They continued to learn more about their users, iterating on the brand and marketing after feedback to better please their key demographic.

Steve realized a huge opportunity to partner with wholesale Coffee and Juice shops. By January 2017 the company had 12 wholesale locations, but after hiring an experienced sales leader, the company quickly sprouted to over 90 locations by August.

The duo that met as youngsters have now become leaders of one of the fastest growing food and beverage startups in the country. After speaking with Steve and Robbie, there’s still one incredibly bizarre piece of the story - why would a professional athlete and UCLA student drop everything to pursue a farfetched, unlikely dream?

Belief!

And, this is the greatest anomaly of the whole story: the two entrepreneurs left what most other people would consider good lives, in the search for something beyond themselves.

Why?