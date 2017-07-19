Startup Accelerator Says No To VC & Opts For Blockchain Crowdfunding

You might have heard of Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as these are getting more and more main stream. But still, only 7-10 million people use them, that is roughly 0.1% of the whole world’s population. However, the opportunities created by Bitcoin, Ethereum, and their underlying blockchain technology, are endless.

The last 6-8 months, Startups have been taking advantage of the blockchain potential, and more precisely it's crowdfunding potential. You see, until recently, startups did not have many choices for raising capital, it was either Angel investors and VC money or bootstrapping, and maybe if you have a physical product that might get mass adoption, you can try traditional crowdfunding platforms. All that has changed with the development of the blockchain, and the advent of ethereum & co., which made it easier to create crowd-sales and raise money from thousands of cryptocurrency investors.

Emergence of ICO (Initial Coin Offering)

For I just came across Sparta Startups which is not a startup, it is a startup accelerator, with some prominent silicon valley advisors on board, the accelerator hopes to make an impact on the European and world startup ecosystem.

In an interview with the founder about his upcoming ICO which stands for initial coin offering, the founder explained why his accelerators prefer blockchain crowdfunding over VC money, and why startups should do the same. His words were,

"For us, it is about the freedom of funding and growing an AI or AR startup rather than the next local food delivery or local uber," said Abdallah Alaili, Sparta Startups founder. He added that "VCs in Europe want to have a rather fast return on investment. Thus they look for proven business models; they prefer to leave the innovation for the US and focus on funding clones."

Technically, the startups doing ICOs have a similar if not higher chance to succeed, if the public likes the idea, they will fund it, thus validate the idea.

With VC funded start-ups, it is easier to get in a bubble, and it is easier to have overvalued startups. Take for instance a pet sitting start-up that recently raised $60 million in funding, this might be possible with VC funding, but will not pass on the blockchain.

Another strong point for blockchain crowdfunding is that it has a way to reward the best ideas indiscriminately of gender, social background, and location of founders, furthermore it favours innovators rather than local clones.

In a way, blockchain crowdfunding is superior to VC funding; it is even superior to classical crowd funding. The companies issuing tokens not only are solving the chicken and egg dilemma, but they are also getting users to test their product, and they are getting money to build the product.

By distributing tokens, the startups are creating brand evangelists, because the value of the token is as high as it is in demand, something classical crowdfunding platforms can not offer. Thus they are also solving a marketing question.