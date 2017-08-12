Statement by Mmanti Umoh on International Youth Day 2017

Happy Youth Day!!

International Youth Day is an opportunity for people around the world to review the contributions by youth – both past and present – to making the world a better place.

“The theme of this year’s International Youth Day is "Youth Building Peace". Dedicated to celebrating young people’s contributions to conflict prevention and transformation as well as inclusion, social justice, and sustainable peace. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development committed to fostering peaceful and inclusive societies and affirmed that “Sustainable development cannot be realized without peace and security”. Peace-building is also the Commonwealth’s theme for 2017 and reaffirms the Commonwealth Charter principle that “international peace and security, sustainable economic growth and development and the rule of law are essential to the progress and prosperity of all.”

Despite major gains for peace in the past few decades, violent conflict remains a factor in too many places. So much advancement and technological development, yet we still have tribal, religious and racial prejudices and wars. Taking into consideration that youth make up a percent of citizens in countries where gang- and crime-related violence prevails – this is a salient reminder of the need to focus national and international efforts on peace building. With everything that has been tried and failed, we believe it is time to try peace as permanent foundation and solution for human, social and economic developmental challenges.

Resolution 2250 is a significant step toward recognising and supporting the diverse roles young people take on in conflict settings and in peacebuilding. It incorporates five pillars: participation, protection, prevention, partnerships, and disengagement and reintegration. With or without a UN resolution, young people work tirelessly in conflict and post-conflict environments around the world to effect meaningful change and build peace.

Peace is not only the absence of war or unrest..peace is when our views and contributions as youth are heard, endorsed, accepted and activated in places where the rule of law has sought remedy overtime.We believe peace is building bridges of communication, conversation and collaboration where our diversity is not a cause for war but a call for unity. Unity means looking for the things we have in common, the shared ground, the similarities that create bonds. It is only when all people can do this that any sort of peace can occur.

Peace is the rhythm of understanding and not the construction of walls of separation to avoid terrorism, conflict, war or violence. History has shown that countries that have not been, and are not at peace are least developed economically and socially. What future do we have in if the world is broken?

Today we ask that you join us in celebrating the youth who are instruments of peace, young men and women who daily create common ground, by taking the responsibility of creating first – a peaceful environment to lay the foundation for economic development, and second, to build an equitable good society. I encourage more youth to initiate and lead peaceful coexistence, unity and tolerance. Today beckons on our leadership, tomorrow is not a promise. We must deliver true freedom for all, it is our responsibility. We are not problems to be solved but a huge cohort enforcing change that harbours the ingenuity and creativity to help solve the world’s most daunting challenges.

On behalf of the all International Organizations which I am called to represent Youth and Teen at all levels in Africa, West Africa, Nigeria and my Local Community, I wish all those marking the occasion a happy and peaceful International Youth Day.

Thank you for making the world a peaceful place.