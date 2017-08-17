Statues, Scaffolds, and Tearing Down Historical Memory

The demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia during the past weekend were sparked by the proposed removal of a statue representing the confederate general Robert E. Lee. Counter protests swirled around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, the president who notably combined the calls to freedom in his Declaration of Independence with the never revoked status of a slave owner. The Virginia protests that asked for attention to “white lives,” defending a statue symbolizing the confederacy, resulted in a tragic death. In response, in an act reminiscent of other past revolutions, a symbolic statue in North Carolina was ignominiously toppled. The dedication of that statue, an anonymous soldier representing “boys in grey,” has been countered by repeated images of its crumpled fall. Strangely drawing other acts of violence, and presumably only causing pain to unprotected toes, the fallen statue was kicked as it lay in the grass.

Controversy about symbolic statues has a long history, and that history involves the name of a president whose statue now anchors the national mall, Abraham Lincoln. It can be easy to forget how controversial his decisions were during the Civil War, a war whose shadow lies heavily on the events of the past week. To erect statues responding to the remembered heritage of the war occupied communities for more than fifty years after it ended. But other more recent acts of public art that recall the war involve gestures to the war’s ongoing heritage of division between legacies of white invasion that provoked violent response.

One very recent one, “Scaffold,” was a large wooden platform at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis expressly designed as a protest against an execution authorized by Abraham Lincoln. When he structured it along the lines of a platform erected to execute the so-called “Dakota 38” in 1862, the artist, Sam Durant, claimed to want peace. Confronted with outrage, he authorized the destruction of his own creation. In addition, Durant signed over further rights to his design to the Dakota peoples who had been offended. After ceremonies that included posting the names of those executed and burning sage, chainsaws dismantled the construction.

Insofar as I observe the destruction of both the statue and the scaffold as an art historian, I understand these events as performance. But performance is political too, and both events are rooted in a war that seems not to have ended. The confederate soldier, one among many War statues, was erected fifty years after the south surrendered. The platform appeared 150 years after events that overlapped with the war.

To pull back the lens even further is to discover that the rage that drove the production of the oversized platform stemmed from the grief and outrage that followed a massacre. The massacre involved a crusade by allied members of Dakota and Sioux nations in upper Minnesota whose warriors sought to drive out white settlers through indiscriminate killing. Their killing appeared in a context of the misappropriation of funds that had been promised in return for tens of millions of acres that they had signed over to the federal government and that the government, under President Lincoln, was promising to white settlers under the provisions of the Homestead Act of 1862.

After the massacres, the accounts transcribed by Isaac Heard show tremendously painful episodes reminiscent of the extraordinary narrative told by Mary Rowlandson almost two centuries before. Babies were tossed aside, women were raped, and families burned alive in their homes. These scenes of violence become reduced to black and white illustrations in Heard’s book. While on the one hand, orderly rows of soldiers appear as a larger human square surrounding the smaller square of the execution platform, on the other the streets of a small town with the shadowy grids of houses contrast with the flames devouring those houses and killings on the streets.

In both cases, those who are dead, or about to be killed, become grouped by the color of their skin. In both cases, the distribution of punishment lumps together innocent and guilty. The white settlers included those who had become adopted members of the community around them. Some of them were saved because of that membership; some were killed nevertheless. The traders who uncharitably withheld grain from starving families might not have deserved death, but they were all killed.

Almost hidden from historical memory by the scale of death during the Civil War, the Dakota Wars contain several stories. For example, on August 18, 1862, a young white trader in Minnesota was murdered. When his body was discovered some days later, the story goes, his mouth was filled with grass. There was no mystery about the discovery. His murder could have been predicted. When his starving Sioux neighbors had begged him for food, Andrew Myrick was reported to have said, “let them eat grass or their own dung.”

The savagery of Myrick’s remark was in line with the refusal of white traders to assist Dakota and Sioux families who had signed over millions of acres of land to the United States government. Compensation had been promised, but had not yet arrived. The resulting violence consumed hundreds of lives in Minnesota. Union troops diverted from their project to fight on Civil War battlefields managed to capture close to four hundred warriors and the cry went out to execute all of them. Abraham Lincoln, in an unpopular request, asked for trials. They were speedy and suspiciously under-recorded, given the problems of translation. The end result was the simultaneous execution of 38 warriors in Mankato, Minnesota on December 26, 1862, one week before Lincoln was to sign the Emancipation Proclamation.

This remains the largest execution in the history of the United States. Sam Durant, the white artist who wished to make public art in protest against such executions, recreated the large execution platform as part of a resistance exercise. Excoriated for his indifference to the perspective of surviving Dakota and Sioux peoples, the artist turned the rights to “Scaffold” over to the Dakota people and his exhibition was not only dismantled, but also projected for a public burning.

The record of the trials and the execution contains very few photographs of the events that led up to them, but many engravings were produced afterwards, showing the massed spectators forming a square behind rows of mounted soldiers. In front of the throng are a crowd of barely clothed bodies on a platform, nooses around their necks. The engravings are all made as the spectators anticipate the event. No images survive to show the after effects, although Isaac Heard, who acted as “Military Recorder” for the trials, recalled that bodies were not only thrown into shallow mass graves but later exhumed for dissection by local doctors.

One of the most renowned of the warriors involved in the uprising, the man known as Little Crow, escaped this execution, but was randomly shot by a farmer in 1863 while returning from exile in Canada. The Whitney Photography Galley in St. Paul, capitalizing on the new appetite for portraits, produced photographed studio images of Little Crow as well as other figures involved posed in attire that gives little clue to their plans. These pictures of living warriors were sold to satisfy an appetite for commemorating an event that had aroused so much fury. After he was shot, Little Crow’s body was mutilated and he was beheaded; the head was put on display in St. Paul, Minnesota, the state capitol, later to horrify his descendants. Not until 1971 was the skull returned to his family.

To display photographs and body parts from notable Sioux warriors in the nineteenth century satisfied a desire for revenge in the white community. In the twenty-first century, outrage has been expressed against public art that seemed to ignore this history. The anger against public statues that commemorate the confederate uprising exposes an extraordinarily vivid rage that it could be reconstituted as public art. The settlers who poured into the territory opened by the Homestead Act of 1862 that Lincoln had just signed were soon to discover gold in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Having survived the battles of the Civil War, George Armstrong Custer, seeking to defend access to that gold, entered confidently into what we now call “The Battle of Little Big Horn,” also known as “Custer’s Last Stand.” For the Cheyenne warriors who fought with Sitting Bull in 1876, the slaughter was over in an hour. For their families and the stand they took against the inroads of United States troops, the war might never end.

The events of 1862 have not been forgotten among the communities where they took place. The National Museum of the American Indian has created exhibits and events to commemorate their struggles. Descendants have not only participated in recreating the passage over lost territory, but have also produced a documentary, “Dakota 38,” that engages the spirit of the times and mourns the dead. Today that history lives again, although the historians have changed sides. Resistance in the Dakotas continues. Resistance in the southern states has just begun.