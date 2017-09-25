Stay At Home Moms Get a Bad Rap

5:30 a.m. - Wake up early to get in my morning run (I have to fit in "me time" before the kids get up) 6:30 a.m. - Kids are still sleeping? OMG. Quick, take a shower! What a treat for mom, this is definitely going to be a good day! 6:50 a.m. - Kids are up. Screaming, throwing things, and bickering begins. 7:30 a.m. - In between feeding the kids and picking up the food they threw on the floor, I begin what will be four (4) loads of laundry for the day. 8 a.m. - One year old needs a nap. Put down one kid and tell three-year-old he can now play with the toy they were fighting over earlier. Mama uses this break to eat breakfast. 9 a.m. - Laundry 10 a.m. - One year old has a big blow out. Poop everywhere. Impromptu bath and new clothes time. 3 year old is upset he doesn't get bath time. FINE! YOU CAN BOTH TAKE A BATH. Water goes everywhere and everyone is crying after five minutes. Bath time's over. Kids want to go on a walk. They refuse to share a stroller though. I take them on a walk using two, yes two, strollers. Fun times. 11 a.m. - Laundry 12 p.m. - Lunch! More screaming, more food throwing. Dog picks up the food so fast off the floor, I have no idea how much either kid ate. I stuff the food I pick up off the floor into my mouth. Momma's gotta eat too! 1 p.m. - Nap time. One year old goes straight to bed. Three-year-old comes out of his room after five minutes. TV magically turns on. I try to use this time to check email, pay bills, plan for the weekend, buy birthday presents for upcoming parties, make a shopping list for the grocery store, clean up all the toys and food laying around the floor, and if there's still time... use the toilet. 2 p.m. - Well, look at that... laundry time! 3 p.m. - One year old is up. Go figure, everyone's hungry again. Let the food throwing commence. 3:30 p.m. - Grandma's here! Thank God, because I just realized we are completely out of toilet paper. I use this break to run to the grocery store and get TP and everything else on my grocery list. Also, a pair of tweezers because mine always disappears. Where does all my stuff go, anyway? 4:30 p.m. - Time to start planning dinner. I also do a final cleaning session so when hubs comes home the house is still recognizable. 6 p.m. - Hubs is home! Here, take the kids!!! WHAT? YOU NEED A FEW MINUTES FIRST? AYFKM? Ok, go change and come right back. Time for dinner... where is everyone? Fuck it *opens wine bottle*