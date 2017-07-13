Stay Off That Wall!

LIMA. This is not a bank. It’s a rigid, minimalist fortress/ part-time house of worship to the contemporary deity of currency and commerce encased in a monastic culture of security. Lean forward, squint and see the self-evidence of severe monogamy to commercial and bureaucratic power.

Not only a semblance of order, but this building is a local BCP branch, parked conveniently off the Tarata pedestrian access. And note-worthy for being situated off from the fatal 1992 truck bombing committed by the Shining Path. Hence…

From that time forward, commercial banking at this locale would always know continuity.

Notice the meters-thick walls (and stay off them!). A cardinal directing, yee-upward 80° angled pyramid slope, a “school of” Mayan evocation. Textured cool-smooth with really zero utilitarian functionality. Beyond deceptive, it also creates impulsive invites to gamely engage with, much like statuary found in many urban renewal parks. Adults, well within the full-on affliction of adulthood both in dress and demeanor, dismiss the urge to scale the incline. However, day-drinking tourists and hormonal raging teenage local boys make the faithful, but clumsy attempts to leap, push their legs up-against, and piston-spring into brief aerial displays simulating superhero flight. The latter group creates a wreckage demonstration as if equating their city-mountaineering skill against their promised love-making prowess. The end result for both groupings is a ghastly fail with the tourist stock reinforcing the ugly baboon traveler stereotype. The teenage boy loses his teenage paramour as she judges his gymnastic low-jinks with a count going deep into negative integers. This poor kid will never get anywhere beyond a frustrating evening of dry-humping.

In Peru, it’s a given that a building’s cultural default design, financed under a budgeted aesthetic appeal sub-heading, would be the usual mind-boggling tower of stacked river boulders that are separated, and yet somehow interlocked by a network of millimeter traveling seams (the mystery to this construct (and any local contractors dream absolute) is the deductive end-all, “It’s gotta be the work of those space aliens” as they get credit for every mystery on this planet). Absence of the theme of Incan, also amiss is the old-school neighborhood bank design with those imposing Corinthian Columns that promised “your deposit, including compounding interest is ready when you need it.” In those days, one received a toaster when they opened a passbook savings account. Today, contemporary bank branches are housed within floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. This evokes a sense of transparency which makes sense as the ledgers are so electronic. Debit and credit are as tangible as a guesstimated thought.

Making towards the Customer Entrance, there are a pair of wide retractable stainless steel doors, many of which are found in deep-space crew vessels. Trust it’s no accident that these doors easily resemble riot control shields. The reflective surface dependably emits blinding solar flares that laser into any pedestrian’s eye-line. This would obviously be a big problem if Lima’s society were more litigious. Each door has a rectangular, profanity viewing panel which permits trusted face control by the authorities penned inside. The rectangular oppressive feel is par sinister as Frida Kahlo’s annoying unibrow.

Even if you don’t have a nickel deposited or a good reason even be to inside, you can walk right into this BCP branch. However, having personal business emits a confidential aura of belonging.

Tomb or temple? No matter, you’re bunker safe. Do you hear the Om On Ra chant? Where is the boobed-up intern towing a pet Andean Eunuch by a chained collar leash?

Looking up, Babylon terracing fronts multiple platforms, observatories and power point refuges. Each connected by an homage to M.C. Escher stair casings. The invite you feel is not for the ATM or teller assist but immediate intrigue as to what is the functionality of my deposit here? Am I a client with an account number or merely a serving cog to the Peruvian Illuminati?

Word of caution regarding customer etiquette, the BCP employees are 9-4’ers with workday responsibilities and concerns. Therefore, having no patience for one’s low-rent architectural observations – they most likely missed the phase of emitting personable during their training cycle. No worries however, just remember you’re where you’re supposed to be (always when traveling). Before you exit, back into the everyday, and where you’re not as safe or secure... Before you return to general population – be sure to ask about compounding interest rates.