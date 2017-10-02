©The weather has finally started to change. That’s right, fall is here and winter cannot be far behind. That means it’s almost time to break out all those jackets, coats, sweaters, scarves and all the things that keep us warm. These are far and away my favorite times of the year as I have always enjoyed the colder weather.

Seasons change.

You have got to love it.

Seasons change on the calendar and seasons change in life too. In many instances we can find ourselves going through a fall or winter in our personal lives too when everything seems to go cold. But just like we do during the fall and winter seasons of the calendar, it’s important that we learn to stay warm during the fall and winter seasons of our personal lives too.

When the fire starts to fade, throw a log of faith into the fireplace to keep it burning.

If the temperature drops, pull out that sweater called hope.

For those bitterly cold times of your winter season…stop and remember to love yourself because after all…love still conquers all…even if it’s self-love.

I promise you friend, it’s just a life season; not a life sentence and just as it does with the calendar, it too shall pass. Stay warm and remember that one day soon everything that has grown cold; from relationships to finances to careers…everything in your life will once again…burn brightly.