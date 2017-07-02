Staycation In Style in DC

Summer is DC is synonymous with searching for ways to stay cool. With kids, keeping cool and entertained can be a challenge. When fleeing the city isn’t an option, there are plenty of ways families can feel like they are on vacation while taking in the sights, staying active, having fun, and avoiding peak tourist destinations.

Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure

See a Play: The DC area is home to several great theater companies for children. Two of the best are Imagination Stage and Adventure Theater MTC. This summer, Imagination Stage is currently showing Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure which updates the classic tale to modern times with plenty of rock. Adventure Theatre is spending the summer showing an adaptation of another popular, although more recent, book character. Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook is a fun play complete with cartoon-like sound effects that transport children to Junie’s school where she grapples with the problem of what to do with an irresistible lost item she found and very much wants to keep. The littlest kids will enjoy My First Imagination Stage for ages 1-5, which this summer is showing the bilingual Raton en Movimiento.

Bruce Douglas Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook

Escape In Town: When you can’t go away for a week or two, it may be possible to find one or two nights to escape your daily routine. Sometimes all kids (and their grown-ups) need is a brief reset to the daily grind to refresh. When you are going away for a short period of time, look for somewhere you can do a lot all in one place, preferably where you can park the car and leave it until it’s time to go home. In the DC area, Gaylord National fits the bill with a ton to do both in the hotel and in National Harbor. The hotel has a kid-friendly pool that tops out at just over 3.5 feet and even shows matinees poolside. Their Sounds of Summer Fest features a nightly disco dance party and laser show. National Harbor offers a sandy beach, carousel, the Capital Wheel and plenty of options for dining and shopping. It’s a great destination to go to reset and feel like you are on an extended vacation within a half-hour drive.

Jump Around: Triple-digit summer temperatures and regular heat advisories mean playgrounds are off-limits throughout much of the summer. How can the kids get their wiggles out without climbing your walls? Head to one of our area’s indoor attractions that encourage kids to do all of those things you won’t let them do at home. Tired of your kids jumping on their beds? Head to SkyZone where kids aren’t just encouraged to jump, but can also dive into a foam pit or play basketball or dodgeball while on trampolines. Another option? Check out ZavaZone, which features a sky-high Ninja Warrior Course, Zip Line, various rope courses, and lots more.

Jamie Davis Smith

Skydive: Want an adventure you normally have to make a special trip to experience, not to mention be a fully-grown adult? Skydiving is out of reach for most, but check out iFly for a simulated indoor skydiving experience available to kids as young as three. This is an adventure to rival even the best of vacations all without leaving the area.

Jamie Davis Smith

Penny-Pinching Picks: Keeping kids busy all summer can get expensive, but not every outing has to cost a fortune – or be overrun with tourists. Check out Regal Cinema’s Summer Movie Express for $1.00 movies, get a free ticket through Stonyfield Farm to the Baltimore Zoo, get free bowling every week for kids in school at Bowl America, or check out a $5.00 or less craft for kids at a local Michael’s Craft store.