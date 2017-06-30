Staying in the Game: Hire 'Athletes' to Drive Your Business Forward

With more points of view that can be counted on the topic of hiring, David K. Williams, chief executive officer of Fishbowl and author of “The 7 Non-Negotiables of Winning” has a unique perspective: he encourages hiring athletes. Although, for him, these target employees don’t necessarily need the physical conditioning that the “athlete” connotation suggests — although, his quest for athlete employees has brought quite a number of actual athletes to his company, including a national level triathlete, several marathon runners, as well as competitive bikers, soccer and basketball players.

Rather, he targets individuals that possess an athlete’s traits. “When I advise people to seek and hire athletes, what I am really referring to are the athlete traits that can make any individual an exceptional hire,” said Williams. “We’re looking for traits like tenacity and work ethic, ability to set and achieve goals, for example.”

A Willingness to Practice and Endure to Reach Goals

When talking about tenacity and work ethic, Williams notes that key components of those traits include willingness and drive to practice (train), even when they fail. Athletes also have the ability to push through pain when it’s necessary, and the internal sensitivity to know when pain indicates an issue serious enough to stop and reassess.

Athletes pursue and reach goals, and then set new goals to attain. This is critical, in Williams’ view, to long-term success in business. Athletes are problem solvers who find more effective and efficient ways to reach their goals, and don’t quit when the going gets tough, as it always does. Learning from difficulties and challenges is a way of life for an athlete.

“Athletes have to learn to deal with adversity and failure,” notes Williams. “If an athlete’s body starts to give out, they find ways to train smarter to be able to stay in the game. They generally don’t quit until they absolutely have no other choice”

Lifetime Learners with Long-Term Goals

Continuous learning is another identifiable trait in ‘athlete’ employees -- they are the people who, after developing core skills, are able to adapt those skills to change business dynamics and environments. The constant and rapid evolution of businesses makes it critical to hire people who can figure out how to use their current skills to learn new skills that benefit the organization.

“Is it chance that so many athletes are exceptional entrepreneurs?” asks Williams.

He doesn’t think so -- he believes that a business ‘athlete’ is driven by the big picture and long-term goals, and then is able to turn that understanding into an executable strategy to realize them.

Take heavyweight champion George Forman, for example. Nearly 20 years ago, he built an empire around healthy grills, and sold it for $137 million. More recently, professional tennis great Maria Sharapova successfully launched Sugarpova, her own candy line built around chocolate and gummy bears. Roger Staubach, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, has build a real estate business from just a couple of employees to a thriving organization.

A Balanced Mindset

Athletes differentiate themselves by understanding the importance of balance in their lives, whether as a competitive athlete or as a business athlete. Their minds and bodies need to be kept in top condition to achieve their goals of a winning performance or a successful company. They also understand that sometimes sacrifice is involved -- it might be more fun to go out and party all night, but their bodies need good nutrition and rest in order to perform at their best. It’s a long-term point of view — one that keeps them energetic, rested and fueled for top performance.

“A true business athlete must respect the laws of balance in energy, health, sleep, and nutrition (as well as the business corollaries) that will allow them to succeed and to do so not only in the present but for the long term as well,” notes Williams. “Note the emphasis on the future -- athletes are playing for a successful result.”

An Emphasis on Teamwork

Teamwork is a critical capability for athletic success. Whether leveraging the individual strengths of each member of a football team, or determining the complementary abilities of a basketball team, successful athletes understand that putting the needs of the team first gives them the best likelihood of winning. They know that demonstrating respect for every team member is a significant part of team success, and that the reverse can actually lead to team failure.

“Many of my own strongest players have never previously excelled at a physical sport. They never knew they were athletes.” said Williams. “That may be the most important aspect of hiring athletes -- because the world’s best athletes aren’t simply discovered, they are trained.”

Williams find these ‘business athletes’ through a series of carefully crafted interview questions that include asking about outside projects, other interests, community service, the ability to focus on pet tasks, and their concepts of teamwork. He pays close attention to the idea of recognizing and hiring for propensity and potential, rather than only for currently demonstrable skills and traits.

Williams believes that everyone has the potential to be a business athlete; and that leaders must focus on finding, fostering and training these incipient champions.