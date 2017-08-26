Steady in the Storm

Everyone has been through times of struggle and fear. The storms of life eventually reach us all. While the storms cannot be avoided, we each can choose how we respond to them. We can choose to allow ourselves to become brittle and break, or flexible and bend. Flexibility allows us to be resilient enough to withstand the storm with a strength that will hold us steady along the course to our goals. Bolstering that resilience with a few key concepts will make the challenging times easier to bear.

Focus

Perhaps the most critical key to riding out a storm in your life is to keep working and moving toward your goal. It’s easy to get disappointed and want to give up, but it’s more important than ever to stay focused. Make a plan. Then make a plan for your plan. Then go out and execute your plans. One step, one moment, one day at a time. Every “No” is a step on the stairway to success. You may have to hold on to the handrails occasionally, but keep climbing. Maintain your focus and know that every challenge is elevating you upwards toward your goal.

Faith

Faith can be spiritual, but ultimately it means having complete trust. Faith can be as simple as having complete trust in your journey. Trust in your own abilities. Trust that you are doing what needs to be done to get to your desired destination. Unwavering [mostly-we all have those little moments of doubt] trust in the deepest part of ourselves, knowing that we must keep pushing and growing forward, even when you are in the midst of the scariest journey ever encountered.

Feeling

Stay tuned into your emotions. Yes, we want to maintain our focus and our faith, but we don’t want to mask our true feelings along the way. Staying connected to our emotions allows us to ensure we are in alignment with our values and goals. While discomfort is expected in challenging times, we want to make sure that we aren’t overlooking a message coming from within that the discomfort has turned into something that is just plain wrong. Conversely, when our busy minds are trying to trick us into believing we can’t handle a situation, we also want to touch base within ourselves and reflect on whether we truly believe what the busy mind is saying, or do we need to put it down for a nap like a toddler because it is obviously irritable and in need of rest. Feelings are not the enemy, they can be valuable partners and guideposts as long as we are aware of them and keep them in perspective.

Fire

Just as we must keep our human bodies warm in a storm, you also want to stoke the fire within you when life gets difficult. The fire is the part of you that was bold enough to set you along your path and it must be maintained. Stay connected to people who inspire you. Read books and listen to podcasts that remind you of the opportunities that are available to you. Sit in silence and allow yourself to tap into that fire that drives you. Let it burn bigger and brighter every time you think about it, allowing your passion to be continuously reignited.

Storms come and go in life. The only constant, the only source of steadiness, is you. Your ability to find balance and peace even when everything else within you is screaming for relief will determine whether you sustain or succumb under the force of the barrage. When everything clears away, you will see just how much stronger you are than the temporary chaos of that storm in your life.