Steam On! Ballers is back, Ozarks is a Netflix winner

HBO NOW and HBO GO – Will see the return this weekend of two of our favorite shows. Sunday at 10 p.m. Ballers followed at 10:30 p.m. by the season premiere of Insecure.

This is a great time to binge watch the shows and catch up on what you have missed in past seasons of both shows.

Season 3 of Ballers see’s Dwayne Johnson, the former superstar football player, turned super-agent, changing coasts. He is attempting to bring an NFL team to Las Vegas, sounds familiar, but Johnson's plan is more fun than is the reality of the Raiders move.

The show creator Steve Levinson, promises that despite seeing less of Miami and more of California, there will be plenty of the crazy characters that have made Ballers fun still there no matter if it is on South Beach or L.A.

Insecure comes from the great mind of Larry Wilmore, who most people know from being on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and then his Comedy Central program, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

His creation is back for a second season and the program follows the friendship of two modern-day black women, Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) and all of their uncomfortable experiences.

Fun show, well written and equally well acted. If you like Ballers, then Insecure will be a winner for you as well.

Meanwhile, Ozark is a new Netflix original that just dropped this week so of course, it is season one. The new drama stars two actors that might surprise you Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) is paired with the versatile and talented Laura Linney.

If you are looking for laughs, then Ozark is not your show. But if you like quirky but entertaining drama then you need to check this out.

Ozark came out of the creative mind Bill Dubuque and it is a story about the world of high finance. It follows financial planner Marty Byrde (Bateman), a man who finds himself in a dangerous situation after being told he owes a debt to a Mexican drug lord, which really is never a good thing.

As you might expect he needs to disappear from the grid and so he relocates his family to a suburb in the Missouri Ozarks. No offense to the beautiful people who live there, but it is a great place to get lost.

Bateman, who seems to be a very underrated actor, is outstanding in the role. Also, let’s be honest, is Linney ever bad in any role she plays?