STEM Activities to Beat Summer Slide

As we welcome the July 4th holiday, it’s safe to say that kids across the country are enjoying their summer vacation. In fact, it’s long enough into the summer that most parents have probably heard “I’m bored” at least once. If you took my earlier advice, you’ve already hit the library and selected some stellar summer reads for your kids (and yourself!) But let’s face it – summer is also about being outdoors, exploring, and possibly even getting a little sandy or dirty. Of course, that doesn’t mean there’s not room for learning. Here are some of my favorite summer STEM activities. As always, I encourage you to share yours in the comments.

Science kits have come a long way in recent years; they’re safer, cheaper, and you can get them delivered in two days with Amazon Prime. If you’re looking for guided activities for your kids, I do think they’re worth checking out. Realistically, you don’t need any special equipment to touch on science basics with kids. Heading outdoors? Try “I Spy,” science style. Have kids spot and attempt to identify rock and soil types, plants, insects and birds. You can even collect samples of rocks, soil, plants, and yes, even insects. Just be cautious of potentially dangerous creatures and foliage, and always err on the side of caution! You don’t need an entire science kit to take a closer look, a basic microscope or pH kit can provide interesting insights.

Stuck inside on a rainy day? Baking is all about chemistry, and kids and adults can learn from experimenting in the kitchen. Check out this National Geographic article on experimental cookie science. Another messy activity kids seem to love is making slime. Although polymers and non-newtonian fluids might be beyond your grasp (and mine), this article helps with the basics and provides some recipes.

Exploring technology doesn’t mean giving your child a gadget to keep them occupied, although that’s fine to do from time to time. While most kids have an interest in using technology, not all children have the interest or aptitude in taking that further. For those that show a special interest in video games, Microsoft recently announced code builder for Minecraft. Though it’s currently only available in certain classrooms, there are some fun tutorials and more information here.

For kids that have a smart phone, or are responsible enough to use an adult’s, consider starting them out by taking photos and video and working up to video editing. For iPhone users, iMovie and Clips are free apps and are user friendly. Basic photo and video editing software can also be found in the Google Play Store, and online for PCs and Macs. If you have family and friends you would like to share with, consider letting your kids build a temporary website. Services like Square Space and Wix guide you through the process, provide a URL, require no long term commitment, and allow you to restrict pages for privacy.

Engineering is not only fun, it’s a great way to put your recycling basket to use. As long as you’re not letting kids build weight bearing structures, it’s pretty safe to let them experiment with a variety of household materials. Try the classic: an egg drop challenge. Have kids (and adults) build a container that will allow an egg to safely drop from a specified height. Hint: padding and parachutes are allowed, but give extra points for creativity and existing or discovered understandings of physics. Other fun building projects are boats (will it float?) and forts (will it stay up?)