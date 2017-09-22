Step-By-Step Guide To Reading The Prescription Glasses

When the ophthalmologist or optician looks at us and sees that we need optical correction, he usually makes us a prescription for glasses or contact lenses that we should take to the optics when we go to buy them. But it is not easy to understand what you put into it. With this small guide you can read and correctly interpret the recipe of your glasses.

In most cases the patient does not understand the values, symbols and abbreviations that appear in the recipe of graduation of the view that the professionals deliver. They find themselves with unintelligible data with the same meaning to them as a blank paper.

With this brief guide and through practical examples we want to shed some light on this issue and help us understand what we have at hand.

The values ​​shown in the recipe of your glasses are also those of your visual graduation. That is, the optical correction that your eyes need to have a clear vision possible and reach the most visual acuity.

Frequency abbreviations

· OD: Right eye

· OI: Left Eye

· AO: Both Eyes

· AD: Addition

· ESF: Sphere

· CIL: Cylinder

· AV: Visual acuity

· VL: Vision from far / far

· VC / VP: Near / Near View

· VI: Intermediate vision

· D or Dp: Diopters

Diopter: the unit of measure of refractive error

Most of the values ​​that appear in the recipe will be determined in diopters (D or Dp). This is because it is the unit of measure that expresses the degree of visual defect of the eye.

The diopters indicate, in turn, the power of the lens of a lens or lens to correct the visual defect and that the images that are blurred, become clear.

How to interpret eyeglass prescription data

If you have ever had a recipe for your prescription glasses at any time you will have noticed a lot of data with signs difficult to understand. Here we will clarify point by point each of these data so that you understand well what correction your view needs.

Sphere (ESF or SPH)

This field specifies the diopters or power required by the lens to correct farsightedness or myopia . If the values ​​appear in positive (+) we are talking about a hypermetropia whereas if they appear negative (-) we are facing a myopia. These problems are associated with poor vision near and far respectively and the higher the value in diopters, the worse the quality of vision without correction.

Cylinder (CIL or CYL)

The value of the cylinder, if present, indicates the diopters necessary to correct the astigmatism that occurs when the eye has two different graduations due to a non-spherical cornea. This data can be positio (+) or negative (-) depending on whether it is a hypermetropic or myopic astigmatism and is accompanied by another data in the form of an axis in sexagesimal degrees , that is, between 0º and 180º which is where finds astigmatism.

It is for this last fact that, although two people have the same diopters of astigmatism, they do not see well if they exchange their glasses having different axes.

Addition (ADD)

At this point you "mix" a little information and it is complicated but do not suffer, let's make it clear. This information is positive diopter, such as hyperopia, but in this case are those of presbyopia or tired sight and should never be confused because they are not the same.

The addition indicates diopters that add to myopia or farsightedness to see closely when there is a tired eye. It is used when buying glasses close up or when using bifocal or multifocal crystals.

As a curiosity, a myopic of -2 with an addition of +2 just have to remove your glasses from far to see very closely as myopia compensates for tired sight.

Visual acuity (AV)

This measure is, if possible, the most important because it speaks of the quality of vision with respect to what is considered "normal" statistically.

The values ​​of visual acuity can be expressed as percentage (120%, 100%, 50% ...) or in decimal form (1.2, 1.0, 0.5 ...). A normal view is one that reaches the value of 100% or 1.0. There is a frequent scale in Anglo-Saxon countries (Snellen scale) where the AV is shown as a fraction. A VA of 20/20 would correspond to 100%.

Visual acuity is measured without correction (AVsc) to assess the quality of our vision without glasses and with correction (AVcc) to see the improvement that we obtain with optical correction.

Complementary values ​​in the graduation recipe

The above are the main values ​​that the specialist will fill so that the glasses, contact lenses or contact lenses fit perfectly to the eyes. But sometimes complementary values directly related to the assembly or design can appear in the recipe of graduation of the eyes, especially when it comes to glasses.

Prism (PRISM) and base

The prism is a value associated with a strabismus so it will only appear in the recipes of those people who have one or both eyes diverted. The prism is measured in prismatic diopters and quantifies the degree of deviation of the eye while the base indicates the direction of that deviation and the orientation in which the prism must be mounted on the spectacle (lower, upper, inner or outer).

Interpupillary Distance (DIP)

The interpupillary distance or DIP is, as the name implies, the distance between the pupils measured in millimeters (mm). It lacks clinical value but is a very necessary value for the professional who has to mount the glasses because it reveals the location of the center of the lenses.

Examples of prescription glasses

Here are some examples of different prescription glasses that we can find.

Example of prescription for a myopic person:

· OD: -2.75 OI: -1.25

Example of prescription for a hyperopic person:

· OD: +1.25 OI: +2.00

Example of prescription for a person with myopia and astigmatism:

· OD: -3.25 (-0.75) 110th OI: -2.25 (-1.25) 90th

· This same gradation can be expressed equivalently with positive cylinder values ​​by applying a transposition rule.

· OD: -4.00 (+0.75) 20º OI: -3.50 (+1.25) 180º

Example of prescription for a person with farsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia: