“Step" into Empowerment

“Step" is more than a documentary about a dance competition, it is an exploration into discovering inner strength; developing sisterhood; and overcoming the odds.

In this documentary, directed by Amanda Lipitz, viewers take a journey into the lives of members of a step team at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women. The documentary highlights the challenges and successes of three seniors; Blessin Giraldo, Cori Grainger and Tayla Solomon as they prepare for a step competition at Bowie State University, while simultaneously preparing college applications. "Step is life,” says Blessin Giraldo.

"Step" takes place in Baltimore a short time after the death of Freddie Gray who died from injuries suffered while in police custody. The film includes reactions from the community regarding the events following Gray's death, such as comments from residents who stated that the media did not focus on the positive way that the community came together to rebuild after the frustration of the tragedy. The step team incorporates the community's sentiment in their step dance noting that the same series of events could have happened to them as women of color.

The documentary successfully showcases the dance competition and the personal struggles and triumphs of the three ladies who balance school and family obligations, while preparing for their futures as aspiring college students.

The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women is credited with all founding graduates getting accepted into colleges. Grainger is attending Johns Hopkins University and majoring in Computer Science and International Studies with a minor in Spanish. Giraldo is attending Coppen State University and majoring in Business Marketing with a double minor in Graphic Design and Communications. Solomon attends Alabama A&M University and is majoring in Urban Planning with a minor in Political Science.