NBA star Steph Curry appeared on “Family Guy” Sunday and still couldn’t escape the shadow of his adorable daughter, Riley.
If you’ll recall, Curry shared the spotlight with his daughter at press conferences during the Warriors’ championship run in 2015.
But on “Family Guy” it was Peter Griffin’s turn to sit in Curry’s lap. He yawned, declared that he pooped and called out a journalist.
“That’s not how we talk to people,” Curry responded.
Give that man an Emmy.
H/T For The Win
Also on HuffPost:
More:Stephen Curry Family Guy
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW THE MORNING EMAIL
The Morning Email helps you start your workday with everything you need to know: breaking news, entertainment and a dash of fun. Learn more
Newsletter