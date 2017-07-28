Stephanie Seymour is the latest modeling legend to wear little more than a leaf ― or in this case, a blanket ― for a new magazine issue.

The supermodel posed for LOVE Magazine and famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier with nothing but a cozy-looking throw that she held completely open in one shot.

In another, she got strategically seductive with it:

In a third shot, she wore significantly more clothing (an entire dress!) with a messy updo and her years’ worth of modeling prowess on display.

