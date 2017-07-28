STYLE
07/28/2017 07:36 am ET

Stephanie Seymour Poses Topless For A Super Sexy Love Magazine Spread

The OG looks OMG amazing.

By Jamie Feldman

Stephanie Seymour is the latest modeling legend to wear little more than a leaf ― or in this case, a blanket ― for a new magazine issue. 

The supermodel posed for LOVE Magazine and famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier with nothing but a cozy-looking throw that she held completely open in one shot. 

Patrick Demarchelier
Wowza.

In another, she got strategically seductive with it: 

Patrick Demarchelier
Stunning. 

In a third shot, she wore significantly more clothing (an entire dress!) with a messy updo and her years’ worth of modeling prowess on display. 

Patrick Demarchelier
LOVE this. 

You just can’t touch the original supermodels

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Fashion Models Supermodels Stephanie Seymour
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Stephanie Seymour Poses Topless For A Super Sexy Love Magazine Spread

CONVERSATIONS