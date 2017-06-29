Stephen Colbert Chats With 'Anti-Gay Baker' Who Won't Use L, G, B, T Or Q On Cakes

On Wednesday’s installment of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the host featured a parody interview with baker “Daniel St. John Daniels,” who explained why he, too, would refuse to prepare a wedding cake for a same-sex wedding.

“I am an artist, and as an artist, I am very close-minded about sexuality and trying new things,” the baker said in the tongue-in-cheek clip, which can be viewed above. “Before I opened my own bakery, I was fired from Carvel because I refused to use the letters L, G, B, T or Q,” he added, including Carvel’s signature “Fudgie the Whale” cakes.

“Daniels” will, however, be happy to prepare “anything that doesn’t offend his artistic sensibilities,” including a Pikachu-themed birthday cake with “Sodomy is a sin!” written in icing.

All joking aside, members of the LGBTQ community will be watching the Supreme Court closely this fall, when justices will hear the case of Colorado’s Masterpiece Cakeshop. In 2012, bakery owner Jack Phillips cited his Christian beliefs in his decision to turn away a same-sex couple, Charlie Craig and David Mullins, who were seeking a cake for their wedding.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, who is representing Phillips, praised the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the case in a blog post Monday.

“Creative professionals like Jack are finding that if they don’t toe the line of political correctness and publicly embrace and contribute their talents to affirm same-sex marriage, then there’s going to be trouble,” the blog post read. “In a constitutional republic, the government should not have the power to order creative professionals—or anyone for that matter—to celebrate events that violate their faith.”