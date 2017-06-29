President Donald Trump differs from his predecessor in a tremendous number of ways, especially when it comes to Twitter.
While former President Barack Obama adopted a presidential tone on the micro-blogging service, Trump tends to use it to… Well, see a sample of his posts for yourself:
So on Wednesday, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert decided to flip the script and imagine how Obama’s Twitter feed would have sounded had he posted in the same bombastic manner as his successor.
Find out how it goes down in the segment above.
