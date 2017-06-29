President Donald Trump differs from his predecessor in a tremendous number of ways, especially when it comes to Twitter.

While former President Barack Obama adopted a presidential tone on the micro-blogging service, Trump tends to use it to… Well, see a sample of his posts for yourself:

Some of the Fake News Media likes to say that I am not totally engaged in healthcare. Wrong, I know the subject well & want victory for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

So on Wednesday, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert decided to flip the script and imagine how Obama’s Twitter feed would have sounded had he posted in the same bombastic manner as his successor.