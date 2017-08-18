COMEDY
08/18/2017 12:44 am ET

Stephen Colbert Just Figured Out Why The South Lost The Civil War

"Late Show" host busts out his impression of a Confederate general.

By Ed Mazza

So that’s why the South lost the Civil War

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted in support of what he called “our beautiful statues and monuments,” referring to the memorials to Confederate figures that many want removed from public parks. 

On CBS’ “Late Show” on Thursday night, host Stephen Colbert was drawn to one “beautiful statue” in particular: a monument to Confederate figure Nathan Bedford Forrest, who was also an early member of the Ku Klux Klan.  

Here’s the statue, on private property in Nashville but visible to motorists on Interstate 65

The statue caused Colbert to break into an impression of the Confederate general that might also explain why the South lost the Civil War.

Check it out above.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Stephen Colbert Comedy Civil War Confederate Monuments
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Stephen Colbert Just Figured Out Why The South Lost The Civil War

CONVERSATIONS