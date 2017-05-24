“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took aim at President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget plan on Tuesday.

With the budget proposal outlining a $3.6 trillion reduction in government spending over the next 10 years, Colbert said the cuts set out in the document titled “A New Foundation For American Greatness” would hit Trump’s own voters the hardest.

“That foundation of America’s greatness, what’s he building that on?” Colbert asked. “It turns out he’s building that foundation out of the ground-up bones of poor people, because this budget cuts things like the food stamp program SNAP and the children’s health insurance program CHIP.”

“So he’s cutting SNAP and CHIP, to which America’s children replied, ‘STOP!’ and ‘HELP!’” Colbert added. “I know this is an unpopular position these days, but I believe children should go to the doctor and eat.”