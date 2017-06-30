CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert didn’t think it was possible anymore, but it happened anyway.

“I am shocked by something Donald Trump said,” he admitted on Thursday night.

Colbert was referring to insults the president hurled at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski earlier in the day.

“I thought by now, after fives months of this, that my soul had calcified into a crouton,” he said. “Not true.”

Colbert broke out his Trump impression to read the offending tweets, then went after the president for his “buffet of shit.”