06/30/2017 04:31 am ET

Stephen Colbert Serves Donald Trump A Meal From His Own ‘Buffet Of S**t’

The "Late Show" host is stunned to find the president can still shock him.

By Ed Mazza

CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert didn’t think it was possible anymore, but it happened anyway.

I am shocked by something Donald Trump said,” he admitted on Thursday night.

Colbert was referring to insults the president hurled at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski earlier in the day. 

“I thought by now, after fives months of this, that my soul had calcified into a crouton,” he said. “Not true.” 

Colbert broke out his Trump impression to read the offending tweets, then went after the president for his “buffet of shit.” 

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

