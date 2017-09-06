COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Is Back With 11 Brutal Words For Donald Trump

The "Late Show" host has a biting message for the president.

Stephen Colbert is picking up right where he left off.

The CBS “Late Show” host returned from a two-week vacation with a renewed verbal assault on President Donald Trump, summing up the repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a short-but-brutal tweet: 

Colbert also discussed DACA in his first monologue, reserving some of his harshest words for Attorney General and “turnip that learned to hate” Jeff Sessions, who announced the repeal on Tuesday:

