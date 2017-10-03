Stephen Colbert dispensed with the jokes and attacks and challenged President Donald Trump on Monday night to do something his recent predecessors were unable to accomplish and pass common-sense gun control laws.

Speaking a day after a massacre in Las Vegas left more than 50 dead and more than 500 wounded, the “Late Show” host said Trump shouldn’t be afraid to go up against his fellow Republicans to get it done.

“You do not owe the Republicans anything. You know the Republicans tried to stop you from being president,” he said. “Well, screw ’em.”

Colbert said this is Trump’s chance to deliver on his campaign slogan to “make America great again,” and challenged him to act.