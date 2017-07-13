Stephen Colbert Ridicules Donald Trump Jr. Over His Russia Email Excuse

Stephen Colbert has torn into the reason that Donald Trump Jr. gave for meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who was offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

On Wednesday’s “Late Show,” Colbert mocked Don Jr.’s assertion to Fox News host Sean Hannity that he wasn’t really responsible for the scandal that has since engulfed him because he “can’t help” what people email him.

Music promoter Rob Goldstone offered to facilitate a meeting between Don Jr. and the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, via an email.

“Yes, he can’t help, he has to do whatever it says in an email,” said Colbert. “That’s why his apartment is full of Nigerian princes and boner pills.”

Colbert also poked fun at Don Jr.’s reasoning that the meeting wasn’t really of any importance because it was held way before “Russiamania,” the interest in the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russian officials, took over.

“That’s like saying, ‘yeah I fired a gun at that guy, but that was before everyone was talking about this whole murder trial,’” Colbert added.