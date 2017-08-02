Stephen Colbert: 'It's Official, Donald Trump Is A Dictator'

Stephen Colbert has mocked President Donald Trump over a report in The Washington Post that he “personally dictated” his son Donald Trump Jr.’s statement regarding his Russian lawyer meeting.

“It’s official, Donald Trump is a dictator,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s broadcast of the “Late Show.” “Technically,” he quickly added.

The comedian highlighted allegations that Trump drafted his son’s response to the meeting that he took during the 2016 election campaign, after being promised dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Colbert described such action as “so weak.”

“Can you imagine? Don Jr. gets in trouble,” the “Late Show.” host said. “He literally got his daddy to write a note for him.”