COMEDY
08/02/2017 06:15 am ET | Updated 0 minutes ago

Stephen Colbert: 'It's Official, Donald Trump Is A Dictator'

"Technically."

By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert has mocked President Donald Trump over a report in The Washington Post that he “personally dictated” his son Donald Trump Jr.’s statement regarding his Russian lawyer meeting.

“It’s official, Donald Trump is a dictator,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s broadcast of the “Late Show.” “Technically,” he quickly added.

The comedian highlighted allegations that Trump drafted his son’s response to the meeting that he took during the 2016 election campaign, after being promised dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Colbert described such action as “so weak.”

“Can you imagine? Don Jr. gets in trouble,” the “Late Show.” host said. “He literally got his daddy to write a note for him.”

Check out the full monologue above.

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Republican Politics Stephen Colbert
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Stephen Colbert: 'It's Official, Donald Trump Is A Dictator'

CONVERSATIONS