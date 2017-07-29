COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Likens Donald Trump's Administration To This Classic '90s Mob Movie

But with several hilarious differences.

By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert gave President Donald Trump a hilarious mafia movie-themed slap down on Friday’s “Late Show.”

While picking apart reports that Trump is seeking revenge on the state of Alaska following Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-Alaska) vote against the GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare, Colbert described the current White House as “like organized crime, except for the organized part.”

He then likened Trump’s administration to Martin Scorsese’s classic 1990 mob film “GoodFellas,” but with several amusing differences.

Check out the full segment above.

