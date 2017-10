Stephen Colbert poked fun at President Donald Trump’s reported pick-up lines on Friday’s “Late Show.”

Earlier this week, actress Brooke Shields revealed the cringeworthy way in which Trump once unsuccessfully tried to ask her out.

So Colbert decided to imagine other lines POTUS may have used on other famous females following his divorce from Marla Maples in 1999.

For example, “How would you like to add a little marmalade to the mix?”