06/17/2017 04:39 am ET | Updated 15 hours ago

Milo Ventimiglia And Stephen Colbert Honor 1 Kind Of Dad This Father's Day

They paid tribute to a subset of fathers they claim are "desperately overlooked."

By Lee Moran

Hot TV dads are finally getting their dues.

On Friday’s “Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert teamed up with actor Milo Ventimiglia to lightheartedly pay tribute to a “subset of fathers” that they said were “desperately overlooked” each Father’s Day.

“People like me, who play dads on TV — and are hot,” quipped Ventimiglia, who portrays Jack Pearson, a father of triplets, in NBC’s “This Is Us.”

The pair then honored a bunch of “hot TV dads,” before this somehow happened:

Check out the full segment above.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

