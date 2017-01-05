Stephen Colbert Goes Full Cheerleader To Bash Donald Trump

Donald Trump and co. aren’t in the White House yet, but as comic fodder their power continues to reach new heights.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert launched a series of crisp jabs at the incoming administration on Wednesday night. The monologue started in on Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who encouraged Congressional Republicans to repeal Obamacare in an atmosphere, the host said, that resembled a “pep rally.”

Doing his best cheerleader, Colbert chanted, “Two, four, six, eight, make the poor self-medicate.”

The host got in a few digs at President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton but saved his best material for Trump. He even managed to make Trump’s infamous “grab them by the pussy” comment fresh again. But you’ll have to watch above for the punch line.