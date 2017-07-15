COMEDY
Stephen Colbert Shreds Jeff Sessions Over Anti-LGBTQ Group Meeting

“A closed-door speech? Come on guys, it’s 2017, it’s OK to come out!"

By Lee Moran

Stephen Colbert has torn into Attorney General Jeff Sessions for meeting with an anti-LGBTQ group.

On Friday’s broadcast of the “Late Show,” Colbert criticised Sessions for giving a closed-door speech on Tuesday to members of the Alliance Defending Freedom, which the Southern Poverty Law Center deems a hate group.

“A closed-door speech? Come on guys, it’s 2017, it’s OK to come out!” joked Colbert. “Let your hate flag fly! You’re here, you fear, we’re used to it.”

As Sessions’ remarks to the group were not released until after Colbert taped his show, the comedian then imagined just what the AG may have said ― with a little help from a Keebler elf cookie.

Check out the full segment above.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

